“So much history”: When Jeff Gordon emphasized on his love for iconic NASCAR venue

Jeff Gordon’s comments on Darlington Raceway resurfaced from an 11-year-old NASCAR event. Speaking during a media session at Martinsville Speedway in 2014, Gordon reacted to the freshly released 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series schedule. One particular change stood out to him—the return of the Southern 500 to its traditional Labor Day weekend slot at Darlington Raceway.

Ad

"So much history"—that’s how Jeff Gordon described the racetrack. A six-time winner of the event, Gordon stressed that no matter when the race is held, for him, it’s always the Southern 500.

When asked about the changes, the four-time Cup champion and points leader shared his honest thoughts. While he hadn’t fully examined the schedule, he called the new setup “interesting.” His main focus, however, was clear: Darlington Raceway mattered the most.

Ad

Trending

Sprint Cup Series driver Jeff Gordon (88) is introduced before during the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway- Source: Imagn

“The fact that we still get to go to Darlington, that’s what matters the most to me,” Gordon said. “As well as what the fans are going to get to enjoy and what works for them, to come out and enjoy such an awesome race track with so much history.” (via NASCAR)

Ad

He added, “It’s always the Southern 500 to me. If I went to Darlington four times a year, I’d say 'it’s the Southern 500.' That’s just the way I look at Darlington.”

The 2015 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series schedule brought a lot of updates. Atlanta’s race shifted from Labor Day to early March. Bristol’s spring event was delayed by a month to improve weather conditions for fans. Meanwhile, Darlington’s Southern 500 returned to the first weekend of September.

Ad

Jeff Gordon supported the reshuffling. About Bristol, he noted the venue’s strong fan base and the need to avoid weather disruptions. For Atlanta, he mentioned liking the track anytime, so long as snow doesn’t interfere.

Another change was a consolidated West Coast stretch for teams, including races in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Auto Club Speedway. Gordon admitted the potential logistical relief, saying teams could avoid cross-country hauls and perhaps even create a “western hub” for equipment.

Ad

Jeff Gordon opens up about aging, passion, and the season that defined his NASCAR legacy

In 2014, Jeff Gordon was facing a wave of speculation about retirement. Despite having six wins and five poles over the previous three seasons, the then 42-year-old driver was often asked if his time at the top was nearing its end. Gordon didn’t dodge the topic.

Ad

He conceded the toll that decades of racing had taken on his body, but did mention that his passion remained as intense as ever. Via NASCAR, Jeff Gordon said:

“I feel young at the moment. But when I roll out of the bed in the morning I realize that I’m 42 because I have aches and pain that I didn’t have 20 years ago. I’m reminded of my age. But when I get to the track, I’m still as passionate and as excited, if not more so, than I’ve ever been."

Ad

At the time, Gordon was already a NASCAR Hall of Famer in the making and the longest-serving driver for Hendrick Motorsports. He joined HMS full-time in 1993 and never left, showing loyalty to team owner Rick Hendrick. His career took off fast—he won his first Cup Series title in 1995, just three years after going full-time. He followed it up with second place in 1996 and back-to-back championships in 1997 and 1998.

Gordon won his fourth and final title in 2001. As he entered his 22nd and penultimate season in 2014, his teammate Jimmie Johnson had surged ahead with six titles by then. Still, nothing overshadowed Gordon’s 1998 season.

Ad

Jeff Gordon’s 1998 performance is seen as one of the most dominant in NASCAR history. That year, he won 13 races—tied Richard Petty’s modern-era record—and won his third Cup Series championship.

Expand Tweet

In 33 races, Jeff Gordon finished in the top five 26 times and in the top 10 on 28 occasions. He also notched seven pole positions. During the summer stretch, he won four straight races and took seven wins in a span of nine races. He closed the season strong with three wins in the final four races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dipti Sood Dipti Sood is a Motorsport journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. A Political Science graduate and aspiring law professional, her love for motorsports ignited when she began following the careers of her favorite F1 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz.



Dipti has previously worked with Sportskeeda in the US Olympics static department, which sparked her interest in sports writing. Her professional journey also includes work with a sports startup, where she honed her copywriting skills. These experiences, combined with her meticulous approach to research and fact-checking, enable her to deliver accurate, ethical, and engaging content.



To stay updated with the latest in motorsports, Dipti follows credible sources such as ESPN, Autosport, and RacingNews365, along with respected journalists like Chris Medland. She also keeps an eye on official social media handles to uncover fresh perspectives.



Outside of writing, Dipti enjoys reading, watching documentaries, and listening to podcasts. A constructors fan with a soft spot for certain drivers, she dreams of witnessing the return of the Buddh International Circuit to the F1 calendar, bringing the excitement of Formula 1 back to India. Know More