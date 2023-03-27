“Suspend this clown”: NASCAR fans react to Alex Bowman’s Ty Gibbs-like incident from last season

On the cooldown lap of Sunday's NASCAR Xfinity EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA, Daniel Suarez expressed his disgust for Alex Bowman and possibly Ross Chastain.

Someone is likely to become irritated with another competitor during full-contact racing that occurs in the final laps of a NASCAR Cup Series road course event.

Once the checkered flag was raised, Suarez, who finished inside the top five for the duration of the race, accelerated to catch up with Alex Bowman and Ross Chastain. The latter had also placed inside the top five.

Suarez then made some decent contact with Chastain and his teammates at Trackhouse Racing. The three cars entered pit road, and when they proceeded to their parking spaces, Suarez made even more contact with Alex Bowman.

JJ @TomcatNASCAR_2 @Daniel_SuarezG not happy with @Alex_Bowman . He raced to catch up (even booted his teammate out of the way) and hit the back of the 48. No real confrontation, though. #NASCAR #NASCAR 75 | #EchoParkGP .@Daniel_SuarezG not happy with @Alex_Bowman. He raced to catch up (even booted his teammate out of the way) and hit the back of the 48. No real confrontation, though. #NASCAR | #NASCAR75 | #EchoParkGP https://t.co/ZszBAALAhs

NASCAR fans were not happy about the incident. They took over on social media, reacting to Alex Bowman’s Ty Gibbs-like incident from last season. Fans suggested that he must be suspended from the series.

Ryan Eversley @RyanEversley @bobpockrass Yeah just on precedent alone this should be a massive penalty. Love Suarez but you don’t risk people safety on pit road like that. @bobpockrass Yeah just on precedent alone this should be a massive penalty. Love Suarez but you don’t risk people safety on pit road like that.

Some NASCAR fans even stated that this pitlane incident was very similar to an incident involving Ty Gibbs and Brandon Jones last year.

Last year during the NASCAR Xfinity Series semifinal in Martinsville, Gibbs pushed Brandon Jones, a member of his own team, into the wall during the third overtime. Despite already having a berth in the final four locked up, that prompted a caution and made Gibbs the winner of the race.

The action angered both fans and drivers. It was discussed during the media day when drivers from all three series met with the media in advance of the weekend's competition at Phoenix Raceway.

NASCAR Xfinity: "I just hate that" - Daniel Suarez irritated with Alex Bowman

Daniel Suarez was not pleased with the outcome of Sunday's Cup Series race at Austin's Circuit of the Americas. The No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver knocked his Trackhouse Racing teammate Chastain out of the way. He then catched up to Bowman on pit road, whom he bumped many times.

After the race, Suarez was spotted talking to Chastain, who could be seen advising Suarez not to be too arrogant.

“I just hate that I race people aggressive, clean, and then I get dumped like that,” Suarez said after the race.

Suarez began the season with three consecutive top-10 results, finishing 22nd in Phoenix, 29th at Atlanta, and now 27th at Circuit of the Americas.

