Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy have appeared together on the first-ever episode of the Bless Your Hardt podcast. Amy trolled her husband on the Ask Amy segment.

The new podcast series is about the heartfelt stories, funny antics, and everyday moments of the Earnhardt family. It features the NASCAR ace and his partner sitting down each week to share stories about the life they've built together.

In the pilot podcast episode streamed yesterday, Amy was asked:

"If you love story was a rom-com, what would the title be?"

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s wife took a dig at the racer and replied:

"It would be called 'The Princess and the Clown.'"

Amy's answer made the couple burst into a laugh. Her answer was seemingly a response to the JR Motorsports co-owner not being aware of what a "rom-com" was. The 50-year-old racer joked about him thinking a rom-com was "like an expo for technology" and tried fitting his definition of a rom-com into a sentence.

"You going to the romcom this year? They got that new Nvidia card, the 5090," Dale Earnhardt Jr. said.

The answer received a sarcastic nod from Amy before her hilarious reply.

Subsequently, the two laughed as Amy read the live chat's suggested answers to the rom-com question. It suggested 'Checkers or Wreckors' and 'Amy and her three Kids'.

"Getting engaged, that was a shock": Amy reveals the best surprise Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave her

One of the questions in the first Ask Amy segment on the Bless Your Hardt podcast was from a fan called Derek who asked:

"What's the best surprise Dale has ever given you Amy?" (15:09)

Taking a moment to ponder, Amy said:

"Probably my engagement ring. Like getting engaged, that was a shock."

Amy also said that she has an El Camino which is another big surprise from her husband. Dale Earnhardt Jr. gifted his spouse a 1966 El Camino in December 2019, which Amy shared via Instagram. She called it "by far the best gift I’ve ever received" and mentioned that she wanted the car for a long time.

Further in the video, Earnhardt Jr. told Amy that he had a surprise for her in the works and that she would like it. However, the racer didn't drop other hints about the surprise except Amy could expect it in two weeks and it wasn't milestone-related.

One of the most popular couples in NASCAR, Earnhardt Jr. and Amy met when he hired her interior design firm to renovate his North Carolina property. He proposed to Amy in June 2015 in Germany and they married in December 2016. The couple shares two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Lorraine Earnhardt.

