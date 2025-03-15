"They’re not even old enough to go to a bar": When Tony Stewart blasted NASCAR for making '18-year-old's heroes'

Tony Stewart once ripped NASCAR for allowing young drivers to enter the Cup Series. In a 2019 interview with The Virginian-Pilot (via Autoweek), Stewart said the league should bring drivers with more experience and personalities instead.

At the time, Tony Stewart was a retired NASCAR Cup Series driver, having completed his final season in 2016. However, he was still involved with the sport through his now-defunct race team, Stewart-Haas Racing.

According to the Indiana native, drivers with more relatable backgrounds and personalities would resonate more with fans than 18-year-old kids making their NASCAR starts through connections.

"They’ve got to get drivers that have personality. It’s great having opportunities to drive cars, but shoot, they’re not even old enough to go to a bar, and they’re trying to make these 18-year-old kids heroes," Stewart said.

"I’m still a race fan, too, and it’s hard for me to embrace somebody who’s just graduating high school and they’re driving a Cup car," he added. "What have they done to really, legitimately earn their opportunity?"

The 49-time Cup race winner pointed out what's lacking in NASCAR, saying:

"You get kids with rich fathers and deep pockets that put them in race cars. They [18-year-old drivers] think they deserve to be in a Cup car. I have a hard time with that. I think there are drivers out there with the experience and personality that makes race fans want to follow them. That’s what’s lacking in NASCAR."

Young Tony Stewart during the 1997 Dura Lube 200 at Phoenix International Raceway - Source: Imagn

In 2019, the NASCAR Cup Series rookies were Daniel Hemric, Ryan Preece, and Matt Tifft. All three drivers were over 20 years old, with Preece and Hemric at 28.

Stewart left NASCAR as a team owner in 2024, ending a three-decade run in the stock car racing. The now 53-year-old driver held his first full-time Cup Series season with Joe Gibbs Racing in 1999 and won the Rookie of the Year award. He went on to win three championships (two with JGR and one with SHR).

"The sport just continues to grow": NHRA legend on Tony Stewart's influence in drag racing

In 2022, Tony Stewart came out of retirement to join the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association). Since then, the series has seen new fans tuning in to drag racing, which NHRA Funny Car legend Ron Capps pointed out in an interview with First Coast News.

Ron Capps, a 76-time NHRA winner and three-time champion, said:

"The sport has grown incredibly, especially [in] the last few years. Tony Stewart he has come out of retirement and now he is driving a Top Fuel dragster. The sport is so insane to have somebody new come out to watch us go zero to 330 mph in 3.8 seconds is something we love having."

"The sport just continues to grow, having Tony Stewart come into the sport, it really says a lot about it," he added.

Tony Stewart during the 2025 Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway - Source: Imagn

This year, Stewart competes in the NHRA's Top Fuel class as a sophomore driver. He has taken over his wife Leah Pruett's seat while she looks after their son Dominic James (born last November 2024).

