Top 5 championship challengers going into the NASCAR Round of 12 at Texas

The NASCAR Round of 12 at Texas in 2023 is set to be a pivotal moment in the championship race. As the playoff field narrows, five drivers have emerged as the top contenders for the coveted title.

The Round of 12 is set to kick off on Sunday, September 24, starting with the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Let's take a closer look at the championship challengers heading into this crucial stage of the season in NASCAR

1. Denny Hamlin:

Denny Hamlin, the seasoned NASCAR veteran, has consistently been a championship contender over the years. His skill and experience make him a formidable force on the track. Hamlin's performance in the regular season secured him a spot in the Round of 12. With a strong team backing him, including Joe Gibbs Racing, Hamlin is expected to showcase his prowess at Texas. If he can maintain his consistency and capitalize on opportunities, he could be a strong contender for the championship.

2. Kyle Larson:

Kyle Larson has had a standout season in 2023, displaying remarkable speed and determination. Larson's ability to adapt to different track types gives him an edge in the playoffs.

He has consistently been a front-runner, securing multiple victories during the regular season. Larson's affiliation with Hendrick Motorsports provides him with the necessary resources to make a championship run. Texas could be a crucial battleground where Larson aims to solidify his title aspirations.

3. William Byron:

Another member of the formidable Hendrick Motorsports stable, William Byron, has been quietly but steadily amassing points throughout the season.

His consistent top-ten finishes and ability to stay out of trouble have allowed him to advance to the Round of 12. Byron's strong performances on intermediate tracks like Texas give him a chance to make a statement in the championship hunt. If he can maintain composure under pressure, Byron may emerge as a dark horse in the title race.

4. Chris Buescher:

Chris Buescher's presence in the Round of 12 might come as a surprise to some, but his performances in 2023 have been impressive. Driving for Roush Fenway Racing, Buescher has managed to secure solid finishes and has shown the ability to compete on various tracks.

While he may not have the same level of experience as some of the other contenders, Buescher's determination and consistent results make him a challenger to watch as the playoffs progress.

5. Martin Truex Jr:

Martin Truex Jr., a former NASCAR Cup Series champion, knows what it takes to win it all. His partnership with Joe Gibbs Racing has been fruitful, and he's been a contender throughout the season.

Truex's ability to perform well on intermediate tracks like Texas puts him in a favorable position. If he can find the right balance between aggression and patience, Truex has a legitimate shot at capturing another championship.

As the Round of 12 at Texas unfolds, these five drivers will be closely watched by fans and competitors alike. While each brings unique strengths and challenges, they all share a common goal – winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship.

The battle at Texas Motor Speedway is poised to be intense, with these championship challengers determined to prove their mettle on the track.

Whether it's the experience of Denny Hamlin, the versatility of Kyle Larson, the consistency of William Byron, the surprise factor of Chris Buescher, or the championship pedigree of Martin Truex Jr., this playoff round promises high-stakes racing action that will shape the destiny of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship.