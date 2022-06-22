Top 5 most successful father-son duos in NASCAR history

Owing to the high cost of entry and competition in the world of motorsports, a lot of people never get a chance to showcase their talent in a car, and NASCAR is no different. If you are a stock car racing or motorport fan in general, you probably already know how family-oriented this industry can be.

Hence, it is easy to see why there have been multiple family connections in the world of motorsports. NASCAR's most popular connection comes in the form of father-son duo Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr., who even had the opportunity to race each other on track.

NASCAR @NASCAR Happy Father's Day to all our NASCAR Dads! Happy Father's Day to all our NASCAR Dads! https://t.co/QPV6B0Ltt3

Several such father-son duos have competed in the highest echelon of stock car racing and have achieved varied levels of success.

5 most successful father-son duos in NASCAR history

The following five father-son duos have had the most success in their respective NASCAR careers:

#5 David Pearson and Larry Pearson

Andrew @Basso488 58 years ago today, David Pearson won the 1964 Confederate 300 @ Boyd Speedway.



Photo not from the race. 58 years ago today, David Pearson won the 1964 Confederate 300 @ Boyd Speedway.Photo not from the race. https://t.co/EAAbYVmY8C

NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson visited Victory Lane 105 times in his Cup Series career, which spanned more than 25 years and 574 races. He also has three championships to his name and is regarded as one of the most versatile drivers of all time.

ScottBaker @bakerracingpix Daytona 1985 - Larry Pearson Daytona 1985 - Larry Pearson https://t.co/zvpj1oGUbs

His son Larry Pearson never found his groove in the Cup Series. He, however, had a successful career in the Xfinity Series (then known as the Busch Series) with 15 wins over 17 years of racing.

#4 Ned Jarrett and Dale Jarrett

Racing for Hours @HoursofRacing On this day in 1964, Ned Jarrett scored his 30th career NASCAR Grand National Series win at Fairgrounds Raceway #NASCAR On this day in 1964, Ned Jarrett scored his 30th career NASCAR Grand National Series win at Fairgrounds Raceway #NASCAR https://t.co/K4zv1bTsHc

Ned Jarrett became a Cup Series champion twice in his career that spanned over 13 years. The elder Jarrett has 35 poles and finished in the top ten 239 times in 352 races, highlighting the consistency of his abilities.

NASCAR Legends @LegendsNascar



The caution-free race is still the fastest Cup race ever at Michigan (173.997 mph average speed).



#RobertYatesRacing Dale Jarrett won the 1999 Kmart 400 at Michigan 23 years ago today.The caution-free race is still the fastest Cup race ever at Michigan (173.997 mph average speed). Dale Jarrett won the 1999 Kmart 400 at Michigan 23 years ago today. 🏁The caution-free race is still the fastest Cup race ever at Michigan (173.997 mph average speed).#RobertYatesRacing 🏁 https://t.co/XISfjn2SHd

Dale Jarrett, who works for ESPN as an analyst, had a successful Cup Series career before he took to the world of media. He overcame his father's career in terms of longetivity and drove over 24 years. winning 32 races and the championship in 1999.

#3 Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

The most popular father-son duo of all time, Dale Earnhart Sr. and Jr., come in third place in terms of combined wins between the two drivers.

Earnhardt Sr. has claimed victory 76 times in 677 races over 27 years. He also has seven Cup Series (then known as Winston Cup) championships to his name.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., on the other hand, has run 631 races over 19 years and won 26 times. He now competes part-time in the Xfinity Series along with being an avid entreprenuer.

#2 Bobby Allison and Davey Allison

NASCAR Legends @LegendsNascar



#RanierRacing Bobby Allison won the 1981 Gabriel 400 at Michigan 41 years ago today. Bobby Allison won the 1981 Gabriel 400 at Michigan 41 years ago today. 🏁 #RanierRacing 🏁 https://t.co/glDVXejJfB

NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Allison won the Cup Series championship in 1983. He has 85 race wins to his name from 718 total races and 58 pole positions.

Andrew @Basso488 30 years ago today, Davey Allison won the 1992 Miller Genuine Draft 400 @ Michigan. 30 years ago today, Davey Allison won the 1992 Miller Genuine Draft 400 @ Michigan. https://t.co/zak0WTy6BK

Davey Allison was named rookie of the year in 1987 and won 19 races in his nine-year-long career. He was tragically killed in a helicopter accident in 1993.

#1 Lee Petty and Richard Petty

Kenny Johnson @Kenneth03075022 Lee Petty 1960 World 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway. Lee Petty 1960 World 600 Charlotte Motor Speedway. https://t.co/oaO45tjffA

Three-time Cup Series champion Lee Petty won 54 races in his 16-year-long career and is one of the few drivers to win in five different decades.

Goodwood Road&Racing @GoodwoodRRC #FOS Richard Petty slings his Plymouth Superbird up the Hill at #FOS . The Superbird was so successful that NASCAR had to make drastic rule changes to keep the playing field equal. Are you a fan of Richard Petty's 200mph Plymouth Superbird? Richard Petty slings his Plymouth Superbird up the Hill at #FOS. The Superbird was so successful that NASCAR had to make drastic rule changes to keep the playing field equal. Are you a fan of Richard Petty's 200mph Plymouth Superbird? #FOS https://t.co/6DjOlzHEWu

Richard Petty, popularly known as 'The King', has 200 race wins to his name along with seven championships. Petty also boasts seven Daytona 500 victories, the most of any driver till date.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far