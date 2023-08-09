WATCH: Ryan Ellis makes a spirited plea on the internet seeking sponsors for NASCAR race in Watkins Glen

Ryan Ellis has confirmed that he will drive full-time for Alpha Prime Racing in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. He has competed in the most NASCAR races in a single season this year.

Going into Watkins Glen this weekend, Alpha Prime Racing has an "unsponsored" car on the track. Hence, Ryan Ellis has put out a heartfelt video on his Twitter account asking for a sustainable and long-term sponsor for their run at Watkins Glen Speedway.

WATCH: Ryan Ellis's plea seeking sponsors for NASCAR race in Watkins Glen

Ryan Ellis @ryanellisracing



I truly hate putting posts like this out, but we've had success in the past, so I figured it's worth trying!



We've got an *unsponsored* car for @WGI next weekend, and I know the power of the internet has helped find sponsors in the past. Any help - RT'ing or… pic.twitter.com/YDoOV46OuM Hey everyone!I truly hate putting posts like this out, but we've had success in the past, so I figured it's worth trying!We've got an *unsponsored* car for @WGI next weekend, and I know the power of the internet has helped find sponsors in the past. Any help - RT'ing or… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"Not looking for handouts/donations - just seeing if we can get this post in front of the right person/company and make something happen!" he wrote in his Twitter post.

"A bunch of different sponsorship levels are available - and everything is obviously available at a cheaper rate than normal! Every sponsorship comes with logos on the car, VIP pit passes, and much more." he added.

This is not the first time Ellis has posted a social media post asking for a sponsor. During the Las Vegas NASCAR race weekend in early March, Ellis and the team dined at Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. Ellis shared a photo on Twitter with a simple request: "Sponsor us @raisingcanes."

The Tweet got over 38,000 views and Raising Canes ended up sponsoring Ellis and Alpha Prime Racing that weekend at Talladega.

Ryan Ellis returns to Xfinity in 2024 as a full-time driver

Ryan Ellis will race full-time in one of NASCAR's Xfinity series for the first time in his career. He will drive for Alpha Prime Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 - Practice

Ellis only agreed to a 12-race contract with the team in 2023. He will also take part in the remaining NASCAR Xfinity Series races this year, making him eligible to race in 31 of the season's 33 races.

Ellis joined the newly renamed Alpha Prime Racing in 2022 and compete in 12 races. He finished in 13th position in his first start with the team in Las Vegas.