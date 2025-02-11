“We’re always super busy”: When Kyle Busch’s wife Samantha opened up on their Valentine's Day celebrations

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha Busch, are among NASCAR's most popular couples. Married for over 14 years, their heartfelt Valentine's Day posts and celebrations continue to be adored by fans.

In 2020, however, the couple had to prepone their celebrations due to their hectic schedule. In a past interview with The Charlotte Observer, Samantha shared that they enjoyed a romantic dinner on February 12, making time amidst the busy Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway.

Samantha Busch shared that they have an annual tradition of visiting a quaint Italian restaurant called The Cellar in Daytona Beach. In 2020, they enjoyed a romantic Valentine’s Day getaway two days early. When asked about their early celebration in the interview, she said:

"That’s funny. We’re always super busy, so we actually celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 12th. We went out to dinner. There’s this little restaurant here called The Cellar. It’s really cool. It’s an old house and you walk down to the basement and it’s amazing, so we tend to go there almost every year."

Two days later, Samantha Busch shared a heartfelt message expressing her love for her husband despite the crazy and hectic schedule they shared. Accompanying an adorable selfie, she wrote on Instagram:

"Happy Valentine’s Day, @rowdybusch! I love you and doing life with you by my side. 💕 It’s crazy and hectic but at the center of it is us and our love always ❤️"

The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver met the love of his life in 2007 when Samantha Busch was a student at Purdue University. At the time, she was also working as a promotional model, and their paths crossed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The couple began dating in 2008 and tied the knot on December 31, 2010.

The couple are parents to two children, Brexton Locke, born on May 18, 2015, and Lennix Key, born on May 10, 2022.

When Kyle Busch's wife shared a hilarious dance clip on Valentine's Day

Last year, Samantha Busch shared a hilarious clip of her 39-year-old husband dancing to Hey Ya! by Outkast. She jokingly wrote that she was one lucky girl to have a husband who could not only drive but also had some impressive moves.

"He can drive and he's got the moves 😍" she wrote, with the caption on Instagram, "I’m a lucky girl to have this one as my Valentine ❤️"

Busch also penned an adorable message for his wife, calling her a smoke show. He wrote on Instagram:

"Happy Valentines Day to this smoke show!😍 Wouldn’t want to tackle this crazy life with anyone else! Love u @samanthabusch!🫶🏻"

Kyle Busch enters the 2025 season following a disappointing campaign last year, where he failed to win a race for the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career. This weekend, he will also be chasing his first Daytona 500 victory in what will be his 20th attempt.

