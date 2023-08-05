"We're trying to make our own names in our way”: Corey LaJoie shares his motivation behind extending contract with Spire Motorsports

Corey LaJoie is set to continue with Spire Motorsports as he confirmed his multi-year contract extension with the team on Wednesday (August 2). He revealed on his podcast Stacking Pennies that he will remain with the team for "several" years.

LaJoie has been with Spire Motorsports since 2021 and is currently in his third full-time season driving the #7 Chevrolet. Having spent three years with the team, the 31-year-old has consolidated his future with the team. He sees a lot of potential in the team owned by Jeff Dickerson and T.J. Puchyr.

About his latest career decision on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, LaJoie revealed how much important it is for him to surround himself with the right team. He has found his place at Spire and he hopes to move forward earning a name for himself and the team.

"Everybody here from the top down has our back, has my back and its priceless knowing that they know the value that you can bring outside the car and as well as inside the car and not being put in a situation where there's instant pressure and expectations." LaJoie said

"I feel like the potential for our team is much higher than what the expectations are... We are the people with chips on our shoulders, with something to prove... We're trying to make our own names and do it our own way. I'm excited to be able to do that for the next couple of years." he added.

Corey LaJoie and the team is currently heading in the right trajectory as the #7 Chevy driver is currently on his statistically best NASCAR Cup Series season. Occupying 27th place in the drivers' standings, LaJoie has an average finishing position of 21.2, three positions better than his previous high, which he set in 2022.

LaJoie has found stability in his career with the multi-year contract and the full support of the team where his input is valued. He is looking forward to continuing the current upward trajectory.

Corey LaJoie sees an upturn in fortunes for Spire Motorsports with new sponsors

Spire Motorsports have recently announced a partnership with major sponsor Gainbridge. Corey LaJoie sees plenty of upside for the team with the latest addition.

Corey LaJoie in the #7 Chevrolet

“The last couple of weeks have been big for our team in terms of future with Dan Towriss [Group 1001 CEO and President] and Gainbridge coming on board in a large capacity — whether it be on the car, behind the scenes — so that was obviously an element to make the decision to go back and keep doing what we’re doing easier,” he said to NASCAR.com.

Lajoie takes a lot of "pride" in the trajectory the team is currently going on as the trust between them goes both ways and will only strengthen from now on.