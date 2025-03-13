"We've to do a capital call": When Cleetus McFarland learned the $2.5M reality of his Facebook Marketplace jet

Youtuber Cleetus McFarland bought a jet last year from Facebook Marketplace but later got a harsh reality check after the repair of the Falcon 20 jet was estimated to cost at least $2.5 million.

In July 2024, McFarland shared a video on his YouTube channel, where he has over 4 million followers, and revealed that he purchased the jet for $115,000. He and his team had aviation expert Joe inspected their Falcon 20 jet, which was last used in 2008. The inspector pointed out issues with the engines, Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) and landing gear. Other parts like batteries, hydraulics, tires, avionics and the interior also needed repairs and Joe suggested a minimum cost of $2.5 million to get the jet running.

"So, it's 2.5 million minimum... We'd have to do a capital call. That's going to be tough," Cleetus McFarland said (11:02).

In the end, they decided to either sell it or move the jet to the Freedom Factory, a race track he bought in 2020. Meanwhile, McFarland, who made his NASCAR ARCA Menards Series debut this year, will return to the series next month at Talladega Superspeedway.

Cleetus McFarland to make NASCAR ARCA return at Talladega

Cleetus McFarland currently drives part-time in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series for Rette Jones Racing. He made his debut at the season-opening race at Daytona in the No. 30 Ford but ended the day early after getting involved in a crash.

McFarland will participate in another ARCA race at Talladega Superspeedway in April. The 39-year-old announced his plans last month to compete in the General Tire 200 at the 2.660-mile (4.281 km) track in Alabama during a podcast with JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"Yeah, I’m goin to Dega...We’re good for Dega and we’re actually building some content around it on the YouTube channel that’ll cover it," Cleetus McFarland said (via Dale Jr. Download).

During the debut Ride the 'Dente 200 race, McFarland was involved in two crashes after starting in 23rd place. His car was too damaged to continue after hitting the wall on Lap 15 and he finished in 30th place. He commented on the race in a hilarious post-race interview with Fox Sports.

"Well, I was having the best day of my life, riding around Daytona like a bald eagle. Was flat out avoided a wreck, which was awesome. I thought I was the best driver to ever exist in that moment, and it's probably cuz my sleeves were cut off, as I was able to pull off that maneuver," McFarland said (via NASCAR).

McFarland started racing in the Stadium Super Trucks Series. He made six starts in 2022 with five top-10 finishes, and his best result was third place at Bristol Motor Speedway.

