Bud Light's parent enterprise, Anheuser-Busch, has been a long-time sponsor of NASCAR. An internet report that has gotten everyone's attention claims that their long-standing association has been dropped in the midst of the Dylan Mulvaney scandal.

According to reports, the American beer brewing corporation has lost almost $5 billion in market value as a result of the outcry over its Bud Light commercial starring the transgender influencer.

As a result, reports that NASAR is removing Bud Light as a partner have naturally sparked people's curiosity about the beer company's future. The story about NASCAR losing Bud Light sponsorship came from a right-wing parody website. This same website also published fictional reports that the company's CEO Augustus Anheuser Busch III quit and that Budweiser lost $800 million as a result of the scandal.

The most recent claim is captioned Nascar Drops 'Woke' Budweiser Sponsorship. However, the story mentions Bud Light as the loser. The report continues and says:

"Nascar has dropped its nearly 88 million dollar sponsorship of the sudsy beverage," when the beer brand opted to utilize Dylan Mulvaney as their spokesman, using the notorious statement "going woke, going broke."

So, there's no reason to believe what the account claims. But are those claims and theories based on anything true?

No proof or information exists to support the notion that NASCAR will discontinue Bud Light sponsorship in 2023. The Dunning-Kruger Times is a conservative parody website that has always overstated the principles that the right-wing community stands for.

It has also been proven that the previously mentioned report is false, and neither NASCAR nor Bud Light's parent business has commented on the matter. NASCAR would have released an official statement if it were to drop Bud Light beer as its official sponsor.

For its 75th anniversary, NASCAR adds drivers to its 'Greatest' list

Kyle Larson

The top 50 drivers from NASCAR's first 50 years were chosen in 1998 as the organization marked its 50th anniversary. That list is being increased to 75 for the season-long commemoration of NASCAR's 75th anniversary.

Here is the list of drivers that have been added:

Kyle Larson

The 2021 Cup Series title cemented his place on NASCAR's pinnacle.

Randy LaJoie

LaJoie won two Xfinity Series championships (1996-97), making him one of just five drivers in history to do it.

Mike Stefanik

Stefanik won seven NASCAR Modified Series championships and two in the previous Busch North Series. In 1999, he was named Craftsman Truck Series Rookie of the Year.

Kasey Kahne

During his 15-year career, he won 18 times, was named Cup Rookie of the Year in 2004, and three times won NASCAR's longest race, the Coca-Cola 600, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He also won an autumn race at CMS, making it his favorite track.

Tony Stewart

Stewart began his career in the IndyCar Series but quickly detoured to NASCAR, where he won three Cup Series championships.

