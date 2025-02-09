What is the bag policy for the Daytona 500 in 2025? All you need to know

The 2025 Daytona 500 is just around the corner, and fans from all over the world have their eyes set on the mega event set to take place on Feb. 16. While most people would enjoy NASCAR's biggest race on television, a few lucky ones will get to witness it live from the grandstands at the Daytona International Speedway. Since numerous fans will flock to Daytona Beach for the Daytona 500, here's a detailed bag policy they should keep in mind while entering the Daytona International Speedway.

According to the Frequently Asked Questions section of the Daytona International Speedway website, a maximum of two bags per person are allowed through the Daytona 500 entrance gates. However, those bags must be a certain size and not contain disallowed items.

As per the FAQ, the bags should not be larger than 18 inches in length, 18 inches in width, and 14 inches in height. The bags can also be coolers, which should also be no larger than 14 inches in length, 14 inches in width, and 14 inches in height. These were the basic bag policy, after which the contents inside the bag should also be taken care of.

Trending

As per the entry policy rules, backpacks, diaper bags, clutch bags, fanny packs, camera bags, and purses will be allowed. Fans can also bring pre-packaged food, beverages, cigarettes, and lighters. Cameras, iPods, laptops, binoculars, headsets, earplugs, seat cushions without metal components, sunscreen, and hand sanitizers are also allowed.

Besides the allowed items, things such as weapons, firearms, knives, hard-sided coolers, skateboards, bicycles, fireworks, laser pointers, noise makers, and air horns are not allowed.

The 67th edition of the Daytona 500 will take place on Feb.16 at the iconic Daytona International Speedway at Daytona Beach, Florida at 2:30 PM ET. United States President Donald Trump will also be in attendance at the mega event.

Who is performing at the 2025 Daytona 500?

According to a report published by DaytonaBeach.com, Armando Christian Perez, popularly known as Pitbull, will perform at the 2025 Daytona 500 on February 16. He will perform during the pre-show of NASCAR's biggest race, and kick off the grand event.

Artist Pitbull performs prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2022. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pitbull, who is also known as Mr. Worldwide and Mr. 305, is a Grammy winner. He also won numerous awards, including the Billboard, Alma, Latin American Music and International Dance Music, People's Choice, MTV Vide,o and many more.

Interestingly, Pitbull is also connected to NASCAR on a different level since he co-owns Cup Series outfit Trackhouse Racing alongside Justin Marks and Avenue Sports Fund. Besides the NASCAR Cup Series, Pitbull co-owned team also fields drivers in the IMSA SportsCar Championship and MotoGP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback