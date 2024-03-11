What does Christopher Bell’s dominant win for Toyota at Phoenix mean for the 2024 NASCAR Cup finale?

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell managed to visit victory lane during the NASCAR Cup Series' most recent outing at Phoenix Raceway last Sunday. The #20 Toyota Camry XSE driver was seen driving through the field on multiple occasions, taking the stage 2 victory as well as the overall race win for himself.

Bell managed to solidify the notion of JGR's Xfinity as well as Cup Series cars being fast around the 1-mile-long Avondale, Arizona track. Running NASCAR's new aero package developed for closer racing and easier overtaking last Sunday, Toyotas driven by Denny Hamlin and Ty Gibbs also proved the Japanese manufacturer's speed around the track.

Phoenix Raceway also marks the final race of the postseason playoffs, deciding the ultimate winner at the end of the season. With Christopher Bell behind the wheel of a Toyota managing to overtake multiple cars, a precedent has certainly been set by the #20 team.

While every other driver seemed to struggle in dirty air, Bell managed to race his way through traffic just fine, taking the lead of the Shriners Children's 500 from P20 at one point. It remains to be seen if the #20 crew at Coach Gibbs' racing outfit can mount a similar challenge at the track later this season, especially if in playoff contention.

Christopher Bell on the speed of his #20 Toyota Camry XSE after NASCAR Cup race in Phoenix

Managing to blitz the field in dominant fashion at a track that has been notorious for the lack of excitement and overtakes during the past few seasons, Christopher Bell certainly made everyone sit up and take notice last Sunday.

Appreciating the #20 crew at JGR for the car they provided the 29-year-old to drive, Bell told Jayski.com:

"“You don’t get cars like that very often, as you know. Just super, super proud. Proud to be on this #20 car. I feel like we have capability of running races like this a lot. Hopefully, this is the first of many this year.”

Watch Christopher Bell ride this wave of momentum as NASCAR heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City 500 next weekend. The famed track will be making its return as a paved race after the spring dirt race seemed to have played its course over the past couple of seasons. The race goes live on Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 3:30 pm ET.