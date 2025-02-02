What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream Details for Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is beginning at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, this weekend for the Cook Out Clash.

The season’s first exhibition race will see 23 drivers compete for 200 laps on the 0.25-mile flat oval in a permanent stadium.

Cook Out Clash active winners who are competing this weekend are Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, and Brad Keselowski. Hamlin, Logano, and Hamlin are the only three drivers who have won multiple times.

Hamlin is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his Clash title on Sunday. He will start third after winning the Heat 3 qualifying race.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 8 pm ET

Date: February 2

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowaman Gray Stadium will air on FOX, MAX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8 pm ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s first exhibition event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 1 a.m. GMT on Feb. 3 (Monday).

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 8 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 6:30 a.m. IST on Feb. 3 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 2 p.m. NZST on Monday, Feb. 3.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 10 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 3 a.m. ET on Monday.

Cook Out Clash Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Cook Out Clash will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 200-lap Clash race in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

NASCAR Clash Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for Cook Out Clash:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #15 - Tim Brown #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #50 - Burt Myers #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Garrett Smithley #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

