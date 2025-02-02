What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream Details for Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 02, 2025 09:00 GMT
Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium - Qualifying Heat - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is beginning at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, this weekend for the Cook Out Clash.

The season’s first exhibition race will see 23 drivers compete for 200 laps on the 0.25-mile flat oval in a permanent stadium.

Cook Out Clash active winners who are competing this weekend are Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, and Brad Keselowski. Hamlin, Logano, and Hamlin are the only three drivers who have won multiple times.

also-read-trending Trending

Hamlin is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his Clash title on Sunday. He will start third after winning the Heat 3 qualifying race.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 8 pm ET

Date: February 2

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 Cook Out Clash at Bowaman Gray Stadium will air on FOX, MAX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 8 pm ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s first exhibition event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 1 a.m. GMT on Feb. 3 (Monday).

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 8 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 6:30 a.m. IST on Feb. 3 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 2 p.m. NZST on Monday, Feb. 3.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 10 a.m. AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 3 a.m. ET on Monday.

Cook Out Clash Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Cook Out Clash will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the 200-lap Clash race in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

NASCAR Clash Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for Cook Out Clash:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #15 - Tim Brown
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22 - Joey Logano
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #50 - Burt Myers
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #66 - Garrett Smithley
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी