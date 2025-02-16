What time does the NASCAR race start today? Start Time, TV Channel, & Live Stream Details for Daytona 500 at Daytona

The official 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin at Daytona International Speedway with the biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500, this weekend. The season’s first points-paying race will see 41 drivers compete for 200 laps at the 2.5-mile superspeedway.

Daytona 500 active winners competing this year are Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson, Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, Michael McDowell, Austin Cindric, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and William Byron. Johnson and Hamlin are the only two drivers who have won multiple times.

Byron is the defending champion and will have the opportunity to defend his Daytona 500 title on Sunday.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Start Time: 1:30 pm ET

Date: Sunday, February 16

How to watch the NASCAR race today? TV channel details

The 2025 Daytona 500 will air on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio at 1:30 pm ET in the United States. FOX Sports has broadcasting rights for complete coverage of the season’s Daytona event.

UK

Fans in the UK can watch the race on Viaplay at 6:30 pm GMT on Feb. 16 (Sunday).

Canada

Canadian viewers can catch the action on TSN at 1:30 p.m. ET.

India

Indian viewers need to opt for a VPN service provider to watch the race at 12 am IST on Feb. 7 (Monday).

New Zealand

The action will stream at 9 pm NZST on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Australia

The race will be available on FOX Sports Australia at 7 pm AEST.

Sub-Saharan Africa

In Africa, the NASCAR race can be enjoyed on SuperSport at 10 am ET on Sunday.

Daytona 500 Live Streaming Options

Live streaming of the Dayton 500 will be available on the FOX Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on FOXSports.com.

Fans can also get a free trial of YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, DirectTV, or Sling TV to stream the iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season opener at Daytona.

NASCAR Daytona 500 Entry List

Here's the complete entry list for the season opener:

#1 - Ross Chastain #01 - Corey LaJoie #2 - Austin Cindric (W) #3 - Austin Dillon (W) #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin (W) #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano (W) #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron (W) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #40 - Justin Allgaier (i) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - J. J. Yeley (i) #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (W) #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #56 - Martin Truex Jr. #60 - Ryan Preece #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i) #66 - Chandler Smith (i) #71 - Michael McDowell (W) #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #84 - Jimmie Johnson (W) #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #91 - Hélio Castroneves (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

