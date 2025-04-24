Denny Hamlin, a Joe Gibbs Racing driver, in an interview with Jeff Gluck for jeffgluck.com, once discussed the impact of his sarcastically giving a number to the question as to how many per cent of NASCAR drivers use Adderall for performance enhancement. He said he had just thrown out a number, but it got “blown” out of proportion and without proper context.

Denny Hamlin has been piloting the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing and has been doing it since his Cup Series debut in 2006. He came into the team after signing on as a developmental driver for JGR in 2004. The Florida native had one of the greatest debut campaigns in 2006, winning both the Pocono races and finishing third in the Cup Series standings.

Over his career, he has come to be known as a Superspeedway Specialist, a fact that is prevalent because of his three Daytona 500 wins (two of which were back to back). Hamlin has 56 Cup Series career wins, which also makes him the winningest driver to never win the Cup Series Championship. Off the track, Hamlin is heavily involved in the ownership side of things, with him co-owning 23XI Racing with NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Coming back to the interview, Hamlin told Jeff Gluck:

“I literally said we get drug-tested all the time, When they asked me how many (drivers), I said I didn’t know, and they said, ‘Just give us a number,’ and I joked around and gave them a number that has no fact behind it. It’s getting blown up.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is currently ranked second in the Cup Series standings. Hamlin broke a 31-race winless streak by dominating his 55th career win at Martinsville Speedway in the Cook Out 400. He led for a total of 274 laps out of the 400 and secured his sixth win at the speedway. Hamlin followed it up with a second consecutive win at Darlington Raceway during the Throwback Weekend.

With his win at Darlington, Hamlin claimed the spot of 11th on the all-time wins list in NASCAR, cementing a legacy. His average finish this season has been an impressive 9.7. His strong performances, coupled with an outstanding start by Christopher Bell, have conjured up the image of Joe Gibbs Racing having a resurgence.

When Denny Hamlin made his pick for the ‘best rapper’ alive

In a 2018 interview with Jeff Gluck for the 12 Questions segment, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin was asked to name the best rapper alive. Hamlin praised both Jay-Z and Lil Wayne but ultimately chose Lil Wayne as the best rapper alive, citing his natural talent and ability to “still kick it” despite changes in the rap genre. He referenced Nas’s 2006 album Hip Hop is Dead to highlight how rap has evolved, but maintained that Lil Wayne remains a standout artist in the modern era.

"Alive? Lil Wayne is the best rapper alive. I would just say Jay-Z — you can talk about, great history, fabulous rapper. He’s amazing. But I just feel like as far as natural talent, Lil Wayne is the best alive," Hamlin told Jeff Gluck

Although 2018 was Hamlin's first winless season since his rookie year, he still managed 10 top-five and 17 top-10 finishes, ending 11th in the standings

