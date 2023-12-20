When Kyle Larson created NASCAR history during the 2021 playoffs with this unique record

Often regarded as one of the best drivers to set foot in the NASCAR world, Kyle Larson is one guy who does not need much introduction to the stock car racing fandom.

Known to some as the smallish guy to race sprint cars and late models on dirt tracks, and to some as the Cup Series champion in 2021, Larson has firmly cemented his name in history books.

One of the most impressive statistics from his 2021 campaign comes in the form of leading laps in all 10 events of the postseason NASCAR Playoffs.

Kyle Larson is the only driver to do so since the introduction of the format in 2004. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson comes a close second, having led nine out of 10 events in consecutive seasons during his full-time NASCAR days.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will not be limited just to stock car racing as the Elk Grove, California native plans on taking on the world of open-wheelers head-on as well. With his debut in the famed Indy 500 in 2024, Larson will be attempting a feat only a few drivers can boast of.

Owner of the popular winged Sprint Car racing series High Limit Racing, Larson's aura in the NASCAR world came mainly due to his comeback season in 2021.

After being suspended by Chip Ganassi Racing due to his use of a racial slur in an online sim-racing lobby, Kyle Larson went on to crush his competition the subsequent year.

After his 2021 championship run, the American came close to winning the title once again in 2023, despite 2022 being termed as an off-year performance-wise for the 31-year-old.

Latest addition to Kyle Larson's Sprint Car racing series

The latest dirt track hotshot to join Kyle Larson's winged Sprint Car racing series is Brent Marks. A renowned face in the world of grassroots dirt-tracking, Marks is the latest full-time driver to feature in the star-studded series.

Accompanying drivers such as Larson himself, along with Kasey Kahne and Rico Abreu, 'The Myerstown Missile' boasts 45 victories in the past three years. With highlight victories such as World of Outlaws and All-Star Circuit of Champions, Brent Marks can prove to be a value addition to Larson's series.

High Limit Racing's opening event of the 2024 season goes live on February 12 and will be broadcast live on Floracing.com.