When was the last time the Daytona 500 was postponed? Everything you need to know

The 2024 Daytona 500 was postponed due to rain, making it the first time in history that the race was part of a Monday doubleheader with the Xfinity Series opener. NASCAR officials made the decision following heavy rainfall and an unfavorable forecast, delaying the 66th running of the event by one day.

The race was originally scheduled for Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. ET. However, persistent rain on Saturday and a poor weather outlook for Sunday led NASCAR officials to reschedule it for Monday at 4 p.m. ET. FOX broadcasted the race, with MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio providing radio coverage.

The postponement also affected the Xfinity Series' United Rentals 300, set for Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. It was rescheduled to Monday at 11 a.m. ET, marking the first time both events occurred on the same day at Daytona International Speedway. Fans with tickets for Saturday’s events were allowed to attend both races.

Saturday's on-track activities were canceled due to rain, including the final Daytona 500 practice. The weather also delayed Xfinity Series qualifying by two hours, and only one round of time trials was completed before more rain halted the session. The ARCA Menards Series race, originally scheduled for Saturday, was moved to Friday night.

Joey Logano won the pole position during Wednesday night’s qualifying session with a lap time of 49.465 seconds at 181.947 mph. Michael McDowell qualified second, securing a front-row spot. Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell, who won the Bluegreen Vacations Duels, started behind them in third and fourth positions, respectively.

The race finally took place on Monday, February 19, 2024. William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports won after a dramatic finish. Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric, running second and third, crashed in the tri-oval as Chastain attempted to pass Byron for the lead. The win was Hendrick Motorsports’ first Daytona 500 victory since 2014.

A major crash involving 23 cars with nine laps to go brought out a red flag, halting the race. Once restarted, Byron maintained his lead, taking victory when the caution flag ended the race on the final lap. Alex Bowman finished second as Christopher Bell, Corey LaJoie, and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top five.

Before the 2024 championship race, NASCAR issued a strict warning against race manipulation. Officials stated that any driver found guilty of influencing results unfairly would be suspended from the 2025 Daytona 500. The decision came from the controversy at Martinsville Speedway during the Xfinity 500, where Chevrolet and Toyota drivers worked together to assist teammates in playoff standings.

During the Martinsville race, Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon blocked for William Byron, while Bubba Wallace allowed Christopher Bell to pass him in the final turn. Bell then attempted a wall ride. NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell voiced his frustration, stating (via dailydownforce.com):

“What I saw in Martinsville pissed me off, and it pissed everyone off at NASCAR because we all know better, and we know what happens.”

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano later confirmed on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour Podcast that officials had warned drivers before the championship race. He revealed:

“They did threaten us before the race that if anyone manipulates the race somehow, you’re not racing the Daytona 500 next year.”

Suspension from the Daytona 500 carries significant financial consequences. The 2024 Daytona 500 prize pool exceeded $28 million, and the 2025 purse is expected to be even higher. Missing the sport’s most prestigious race would be a major setback for any driver.

