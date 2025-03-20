Where did Kyle Larson finish at 2025 High Limit Racing event at Thunderbowl Raceway? Full results and leaderboard explored

Following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson took part in the Kubota High Limit Racing event at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway on Wednesday (March 19). The second week of the dirt sprint car racing action will feature three races in four days.

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson secured a dominating win at 1/3-mile dirt track.

Larson, known as Yung Money, started the race from sixth and grabbed the lead on Lap 12 of 30. From there, he never looked back and held off fellow California driver and brother-in-law Brad Sweet on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

Kyle Larson crossed the finish line 3.331 seconds ahead of Sweet to claim the checkered flag. It was his eighth career win with Kubota High Limit Racing in his 29th attempt.

Meanwhile, Brad Sweet finished runner-up, followed by Rico Abreu, Hendrick Motorsports developmnetal driver Corey Day, and Tanner Holmes in the top five. Chase Randall, Shane Golobic, Aaron Reutzel, Tyler Courtney, and D.J. Netto completed the top 10.

Where did Kyle Larson and other dirt sprint car drivers finish in High Limit Racing at Thunderbowl Raceway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 2025 Kubota High Limit Series season’s second race at the Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway:

#57 - Kyle Larson #49 - Brad Sweet #24 - Rico Abreu #14BC - Corey Day #21 - Tanner Holmes #9R - Chase Randall #17W - Shane Golobic #87 - Aaron Reutzel #7BC - Tyler Courtney #88N - D.J. Netto #3 - Kaleb Montgomery #41 - Dominic Scelzi #9 - Kasey Kahne #88W - Austin McCarl #24D - Danny Sams III #19 - Brent Marks #5 - Brenham Crouch #26 - Justin Peck #21P - Robbie Price #42 - Sye Lynch #88 - Tanner Thorson #14 - Spencer Bayston #73 - Ryan Bernal #19T - Colby Thornhill #2X - Justin Sanders #0 - Tim Kaeding #13 - Daison Pursley

High Limit Series points table

Kyle Larson - 149 Corey Day - 142 Brad Sweet - 140 Rico Abreu - 121 Tyler Courtney - 120 Tanner Holmes - 114 Austin McCarl - 106 Dominic Scelzi - 104 Chase Randall - 102 Brent Marks - 98

Catch the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. The event will begin on Friday, March 21.

