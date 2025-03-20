  • home icon
  • Where did Kyle Larson finish at 2025 High Limit Racing event at Thunderbowl Raceway? Full results and leaderboard explored

Where did Kyle Larson finish at 2025 High Limit Racing event at Thunderbowl Raceway? Full results and leaderboard explored

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 20, 2025 11:30 GMT
AUTO: MAR 05 LVMS NASCAR Weekend Press Luncheon - Source: Getty
Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson(Source: Getty Images)

Following Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson took part in the Kubota High Limit Racing event at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway on Wednesday (March 19). The second week of the dirt sprint car racing action will feature three races in four days.

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson secured a dominating win at 1/3-mile dirt track.

Larson, known as Yung Money, started the race from sixth and grabbed the lead on Lap 12 of 30. From there, he never looked back and held off fellow California driver and brother-in-law Brad Sweet on the final lap to cross the finish line in P1.

Kyle Larson crossed the finish line 3.331 seconds ahead of Sweet to claim the checkered flag. It was his eighth career win with Kubota High Limit Racing in his 29th attempt.

Meanwhile, Brad Sweet finished runner-up, followed by Rico Abreu, Hendrick Motorsports developmnetal driver Corey Day, and Tanner Holmes in the top five. Chase Randall, Shane Golobic, Aaron Reutzel, Tyler Courtney, and D.J. Netto completed the top 10.

Where did Kyle Larson and other dirt sprint car drivers finish in High Limit Racing at Thunderbowl Raceway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 2025 Kubota High Limit Series season’s second race at the Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway:

  1. #57 - Kyle Larson
  2. #49 - Brad Sweet
  3. #24 - Rico Abreu
  4. #14BC - Corey Day
  5. #21 - Tanner Holmes
  6. #9R - Chase Randall
  7. #17W - Shane Golobic
  8. #87 - Aaron Reutzel
  9. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  10. #88N - D.J. Netto
  11. #3 - Kaleb Montgomery
  12. #41 - Dominic Scelzi
  13. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  14. #88W - Austin McCarl
  15. #24D - Danny Sams III
  16. #19 - Brent Marks
  17. #5 - Brenham Crouch
  18. #26 - Justin Peck
  19. #21P - Robbie Price
  20. #42 - Sye Lynch
  21. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  22. #14 - Spencer Bayston
  23. #73 - Ryan Bernal
  24. #19T - Colby Thornhill
  25. #2X - Justin Sanders
  26. #0 - Tim Kaeding
  27. #13 - Daison Pursley
High Limit Series points table

  1. Kyle Larson - 149
  2. Corey Day - 142
  3. Brad Sweet - 140
  4. Rico Abreu - 121
  5. Tyler Courtney - 120
  6. Tanner Holmes - 114
  7. Austin McCarl - 106
  8. Dominic Scelzi - 104
  9. Chase Randall - 102
  10. Brent Marks - 98

Catch the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway. The event will begin on Friday, March 21.

Edited by Yash Soni
