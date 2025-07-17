Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Dover Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The excitement is high, as it’s the race at Concrete Mile, known as the Monster Mile, and the fourth race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The race is held annually at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware.

NASCAR hosted the first Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway in 1969, where Richard Petty emerged victorious driving the #43 Ford for Petty Enterprises.

Since the inaugural Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Dover Motor Speedway. 39 different Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Dover, and 24 of the 39 drivers have had multiple race wins at the one-mile track.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson leads the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 in victories with six wins. Johnson took his first checkered flag at the event in 2002, while his last win came in 2017. Bobby Allison is the next closest driver with five wins.

Hendrick Motorsports’ 12 wins at the Dover race are the most among all teams. Those victories came in 1986, 1991, 1996, 2001–2002, 2009, 2012, 2014–2015, 2017, and 2021–2022. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing is the next closest winner with nine wins.

10 different manufacturers have won at this Dover event, while Chevrolet (22) has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (14), Toyota (7), Mercury (5), Pontiac (4), Plymouth (1), Buick (1), Oldsmobile (1), and Dodge (1).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover

The 2025 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will start at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, July 20, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active winners at Dover’s one-mile-long track:

Year, Car No., and Drivers

Kyle Busch – 3 – (2017, 2010, 2008) Denny Hamlin - 2 – (2024, 2020) Chase Elliott - 2 – (2022, 2018) Alex Bowman – 1 – (2021) Kyle Larson – 1 – (2019) Brad Keselowski – 1 – (2012)

Hamlin is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back at Dover.

Catch Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on TNT Sports.

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

