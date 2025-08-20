Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400. The excitement is high, as it’s the regular season finale race before the postseason. The race is held annually at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.NASCAR hosted the first Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in 1959, where Fireball Roberts emerged victorious, driving the #3 Pontiac for Jim Stephens.Since the inaugural Coke Zero Sugar 400, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Daytona International Speedway. A total of 71 Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Daytona, and 32 of the 71 drivers have had multiple race wins at the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway.NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson leads the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in victories with five wins. Pearson took his first checkered flag at the event in 1961, while his last win came in 1978. Cale Yarborough and Tony Stewart are the next closest drivers with four wins each.Wood Brothers Racing’s 10 wins are the most among all teams. Those victories came in 1965, 1967–1968, 1972–1974, 1978–1979, 1983, and 2024. Meanwhile, Hendrick Motorsports is the next closest winner with seven wins.Seven different manufacturers have won at this Daytona Summer event, while Ford and Chevrolet, with 22, have won the most times. They are followed by Mercury (seven), Dodge (five), Pontiac (five), Buick (three), and Toyota (2).Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at DaytonaThe 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 will start at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.Here’s a quick look at the past winners at the Daytona summer race:Year, Car No., and DriversWilliam Byron – 3 – 2025 (Feb.), 2024 (Feb.), 2020 (Aug.)Denny Hamlin – 3 - 2020 (Feb.), 2019 (Feb.), 2016 (Feb.)Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 2 - 2023 (Feb.), 2017 (July)Austin Dillon – 2 - 2022 (Aug.), 2018 (Feb.)Chris Buescher – 1 - 2023 (Aug.)Austin Cindric – 1 - 2022 (Feb.)Ryan Blaney – 1 - 2021 (Aug.)Michael McDowell – 1 - 2021 (Feb.)Justin Haley – 1 - 2019 (July)Erik Jones – 1 - 2018 (July)Brad Keselowski – 1 - 2016 (July)Joey Logano – 1 - 2015 (Feb.)Kyle Busch – 1 - 2008 (July)Harrison Burton is the defending champion of the event at Daytona International Speedway.Catch Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports, with radio coverage available on MRN.