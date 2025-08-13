Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 13, 2025 19:49 GMT
NASCAR: Cook Out 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cook Out 400 at Richmond (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Richmond Raceway for the Cook Out 400. The excitement is high, as it’s one of the shortest track races of the season. The race is held annually at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia.

NASCAR hosted the first Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway in 1958, where Speedy Thompson emerged victorious, driving the #46 Chevrolet for his own team.

Since the inaugural Cook Out 400, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Richmond Raceway oval. 55 different Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Richmond, and 34 of the 55 drivers have had multiple race wins at the 0.75-mile-short track.

Trending

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty leads the Cook Out 400 in victories with seven wins. Petty took his first checkered flag at the event in 1967, while his last win came in 1974. Bobby Allison is the next closest driver with five wins.

Joe Gibbs Racing’s eight wins at Richmond are the most among all teams. Those victories came in 1999, 2009–2010, 2015–2016, 2018–2019, and 2021. Meanwhile, Petty Enterprises is the next closest winner with seven wins.

Nine different manufacturers have won at this Richmond event, while Chevrolet and Ford, with 18, have won the most times. They are followed by Dodge (9), Toyota (8), Pontiac (6), Plymouth (5), T-Bird (1), Buick (1), and Oldsmobile (1).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Cook Out 400 at Richmond

The 2025 Cook Out 400 will start at Richmond Raceway on Saturday, August 16, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the past winners at Richmond’s 0.75-mile-short track:

Year, Car No., and Drivers

  1. Kyle Busch – 6 – (2018 sweep, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009)
  2. Denny Hamlin - 5 – (2024, 2022, 2016, 2010, 2009)
  3. Kyle Larson - 2 – (2023, 2017)
  4. Brad Keselowski - 2 - (2020, 2014)
  5. Joey Logano - 2 – (2017, 2014)
  6. Austin Dillon - 1 - (2024)
  7. Chris Buescher – 1 – (2023)
  8. Alex Bowman - 1 - (2021)

Austin Dillon is the defending champion of the event and will look to win back-to-back at Richmond Raceway.

Catch Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Richmond Raceway on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, with radio coverage available on MRN.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today's top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
