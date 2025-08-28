Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500. The excitement is high, as it’s the first race of the playoffs and the last crown jewel event of the season.The race is held annually at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. NASCAR hosted the first Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in 1950, where Johnny Mantz emerged victorious, driving the #89 Plymouth for Hubert Westmoreland.Since the inaugural Cook Out Southern 500, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Darlington Raceway. A total of 55 Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Darlington, and 30 of the 55 drivers have had multiple race wins at the 1.366-mile-long track.NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon leads the Cook Out Southern 500 in victories with six wins. Gordon took his first checkered flag at the event in 1995, while his last win came in 2007. Cale Yarborough is the next closest driver with five wins.Hendrick Motorsports’ 12 wins are the most among all teams. Those victories came in 1986, 1995–1998, 2002–2004, 2007, 2009, 2012, and 2023. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing is the next closest winner with eight wins.Seven different manufacturers have won at this Darlington event, while Chevrolet, with 29, has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (17), Toyota (eight), Mercury (five), Oldsmobile (four), Dodge (three), Hudson (two), Plymouth (two), Buick (two), Pontiac (two), and AMC (1).Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at the Cook Out Southern 500 at DarlingtonThe 2025 Cook Out Southern 500 will start at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, August 31, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.Here’s a quick look at the past winners at the Darlington race:Year, Car No., and DriversDenny Hamlin – 5 – (2025, 2021, 2020, 2017, 2010)Brad Keselowski – 2 – (2024, 2018)Erik Jones - 2 – (2022, 2019)Chase Briscoe – 1 – (2024)Kyle Larson - 1 – (2023)William Byron – 1 – (2023)Joey Logano - 1 – (2022)Kyle Busch - 1 – (2008)Chase Briscoe is the defending champion of the event at Darlington Raceway. Catch Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Darlington Raceway on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on NBC Sports, with radio coverage available on MRN.