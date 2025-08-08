Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Watkins Glen International for the Go Bowling at The Glen. The excitement is high, as it’s the fifth road course race of the season. The race is held annually at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York.NASCAR hosted the first Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International in 1957, where Buck Baker emerged victorious driving the #87 Chevrolet for Buck Baker.Since the inaugural Go Bowling at The Glen, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Watkins Glen International oval. 26 different Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Watkins Glen, and nine of the 26 drivers have had multiple race wins at the 2.45-mile-long road course.NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart leads the Go Bowling at The Glen in victories with five wins. Stewart took his first checkered flag at the event in 2002, while his last win came in 2009. Jeff Gordon is the next closest driver with four wins.Hendrick Motorsports’ 11 wins at Watkins Glen are the most among all teams. Those victories came in 1986, 1990, 1997–1999, 2001, 2018–2019, and 2021–2023. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing is the next closest winner with seven wins.Six different manufacturers have won at this Watkins Glen event, while Chevrolet (22) has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (nine), Pontiac (4), Toyota (4), Mercury (1), and Buick (1).Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins GlenThe 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen will start at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 10, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.Here’s a quick look at the past winners at Watkins Glen’s 2.45-mile-long road course:Year, Car No., and DriversKyle Larson – 2 – (2022, 2021)Chase Elliott – 2 – (2019, 2018)Kyle Busch – 2 – (2013, 2008)Chris Buescher - 1 – (2024)William Byron - 1 – (2023)Denny Hamlin – 1 – (2016)Joey Logano – 1 – (2015)AJ Allmendinger – 1 – (2014)Chris Buescher is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back at Watkins Glen International.Catch Cup Series teams and drivers in action at the Watkins Glen International on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on USA Network, and radio coverage will be available on MRN.