Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Speedway for the Goodyear 400. The excitement is high for Throwback weekend, where Cup cars adorn throwback paint schemes dedicated to liveries of the past.

The Goodyear 400 is one of the most historic races on the schedule and is held annually at Darlington in spring, located in Darlington, South Carolina.

NASCAR hosted the first Goodyear 400 at Darlington in 1952, where Dick Rathmann emerged victorious driving the #120 Hudson for Walt Chapman.

Since the inaugural Goodyear 400, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the track with unique characteristics that require drivers to race against the wall.

Fifty-five different Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Darlington, and 30 of the 55 have multiple Darlington wins.

NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson leads the Goodyear 400 in victories with seven wins. Pearson took his first checkered flag at the event in 1968, while his last win came in 1980.

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin is the only active Cup driver with multiple wins at the Darlington track. He has won four times (2021, 2020, 2017, and 2010).

Holman-Moody’s seven wins at the Goodyear 400 are the most among all teams. They came in 1958, 1960–1962, 1964, 1968, and 1970. Meanwhile, Junior Johnson & Associates and Richard Childress Racing have won five times.

Eleven different manufacturers have won at this event, while Ford (20) has won the most times. They are followed by Chevrolet (16), Mercury (5), Plymouth (2), Buick (2), Toyota (2), Oldsmobile (2), Dodge (2), Pontiac (2), Hudson (1), and AMC (1).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Darlington

The Goodyear 400 kicks off at Darlington Speedway on Sunday (April 6), and some of the active winners of the event have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active winners in Darlington:

Drivers, wins, and seasons

Denny Hamlin – 4 – (2021, 2020, 2017, 2010) Erik Jones – 2 – (2022, 2019) Brad Keselowski – 3 – (2024, 2018, 2024) Chase Briscoe – 1 – (2024) William Byron – 1 – (2023) Kyle Larson – 1 – (2023) Joey Logano – 1 – (2022)

Kyle Busch – 1 – (2008)

Keselowski is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back Goodyear 400s.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action at the Darlington Speedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FS1.

