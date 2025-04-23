Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the Jack Link’s 500, and the excitement is high as it’s a race at the longest oval track on the schedule. The Jack Link’s 500 is one of the most historic races on the schedule and is held annually at Talladega Superspeedway in spring, located in Lincoln, Alabama.

NASCAR hosted the first Jack Link’s 500 9 (previously known as GEICO 500) at Talladega in 1970, where Pete Hamilton emerged victorious driving the #40 Plymouth for Petty Enterprises.

Since the inaugural Jack Link’s 500, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Talladega track. Fifty-two different Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Bristol, and 28 of the 52 have multiple Talladega spring race wins.

Brad Keselowski and NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon lead the Jack Link’s 500 in victories with four wins each. Gordon and Keselowski took their first checkered flag at the event in 2000 and 2009.

NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch is the only active Cup driver with multiple wins at the Talladega Spring race. Busch has won two times (2008 and 2023).

Hendrick Motorsports’ eight wins at the Jack Link’s 500 are the most among all teams. They came in 2000, 2004–2007, 2011, 2015, and 2019.

Eight different manufacturers have won at this event, while Chevrolet (22) has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (15), Mercury (4), Oldsmobile (4), Buick (3), Toyota (3), Pontiac (2), and Dodge (1).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2025 Jack Link’s 500 is set to kick off at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27, and some of the active winners of the event have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active winners at Talladega:

Drivers, wins, and seasons

Brad Keselowski – 6 – (2021, 2017, 2016, 2014, 2012, 2009) Ryan Blaney – 3 – (2023, 2020, 2019) Joey Logano – 3 – (2018, 2016, 2015) Ricky Stenhouse Jr – 2 – (2024, 2017) Kyle Busch - 2 – (2023, 2008) Chase Elliott – 2 – (2022, 2019) Denny Hamlin – 2 – (2020, 2014) Tyler Reddick – 1 – (2024) Ross Chastain – 1 – (2022) Bubba Wallace – 1 – (2021)

Reddick is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back Jack Link’s 500s.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action at the Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday at 3 pm ET on FOX.

