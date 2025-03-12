Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins at Las Vegas?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Quaker State 400. The excitement is high as it’s the season's first race in Sin City.

Ad

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is located in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The 1.5-mile tri-oval track features 20 degrees of banking in each turn and nine degrees on the front and backstretch.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

It hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1998, when NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Mark Martin won, driving the #6 Ford for Roush Racing.

Since the inaugural race, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A total of 18 different NASCAR drivers have taken the checkered flag in 34 Cup races in Las Vegas.

With four victories, Jimmie Johnson and Joey Logano are the most successful drivers at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Cup Series history. Johnson took his first checkered flag on this track in 2005, while his last win came in 2010. Whereas Logano’s last win at Las Vegas came in October 2024.

Ad

Among active Cup drivers, Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski are the next closest with three victories each at Las Vegas.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hendrick Motorsports’ 10 Cup wins at Las Vegas are the most among all teams. They came in 2024, ’23 sweep, 2022, 2021, 2010, 2007, 2006, 2005, and 2001. Meanwhile, Team Penske has won seven times.

Four different manufacturers have won at this track, while Ford has won the most times with 15 wins. They are followed by Chevrolet (13), Toyota (5), and Dodge (1).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas

The Pennzoil 400 kicks off at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, and seven of the 18 Cup Series 400-mile race winners have entered the race.

Ad

Here’s a quick look at the active winners in Las Vegas:

Drivers, wins, and seasons

Joey Logano – 4 – (2024, 2022, 2020, 2019) Brad Keselowski – 3 – (2018, 2016, 2014) Kyle Larson – 3 – (2024, 2023, 2021) William Byron – 1 – (2023) Alex Bowman - 1 - (2022) Denny Hamlin – 1 – (2021) Kyle Busch – 1 – (2009)

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back Pennzoil 400s.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback