Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to EchoPark Speedway for Quaker State 400. The excitement is high, as it’s the first race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge. The race is held annually at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, Georgia.

NASCAR hosted the first Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway in 1960, where Bobby Johns emerged victorious driving the #5 Pontiac for Cotton Owens.

Since the inaugural Quaker State 400, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the EchoPark Speedway. 49 different NASCAR Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at EchoPark Speedway (formerly known as Atlanta Motor Speedway), and 26 of them have had multiple race wins at this track.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Cale Yarborough leads Quaker State 400 in victories with six wins. Yarborough took his first checkered flag at the event in 1967, while his last win came in 1983. NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt is the next closest driver with five wins.

Hendrick Motorsports’ 17 wins at Atlanta are the most among all teams. Those victories came in 2023, 2022 sweep, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2011, 2007 sweep, 2004, 2003, 2000, 1998, 1995, 1991, and 1989. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing is the next closest winning team with 12 wins.

Nine different manufacturers have won at this EchoPark Cup event, while Chevrolet (20) has won the most times. Ford (13), Dodge (6), Toyota (1), Buick (3), Pontiac (4), Mercury (5), Oldsmobile (1), and Plymouth (1) follow them.

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Quaker State 400 at Pocono

The 2025 Quaker State 400 will start at EchoPark Speedway on Saturday, June 28, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active winners at EchoPark’s 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track:

Drivers, wins, and seasons

Joey Logano – 2 – (2024, 2023) William Byron- 2 – (2023, 2022) Brad Keselowski – 2 – (2019, 2017) Kyle Busch – 2 – (2013, 2008) Christopher Bell – 1 – (2025) Daniel Suárez – 1 – (2024) Chase Elliott – 1 – (2022) Ryan Blaney – 1 – (2021) Denny Hamlin – 1 – (2012)

Logano is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back at Atlanta.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action at the EchoPark Speedway on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on TNT Sports.

