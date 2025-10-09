  • NASCAR
  • South Point 400
  • Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in South Point 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in South Point 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 09, 2025 16:34 GMT
AUTO: SEP 26 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff - South Point Hotel &amp; Casino 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400. The excitement is high, as it’s the first race of the Round of 8 playoffs.

Ad

The race is held annually at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. NASCAR hosted the first South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2018, where Brad Keselowski emerged victorious, driving the #2 Ford for Team Penske.

Since the inaugural South Point 400, some of the star drivers and popular teams have reached victory lane at least once at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A total of six Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Las Vegas, and one of the six drivers has had multiple race wins at the 1.5-mile-long track.

Ad
Trending
Ad

Team Penske driver Joey Logano leads the South Point 400 with two wins. Logano took his first checkered flag at the event in 2022, and his last win came last year. Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin have also won here.

Team Penske has the most wins among all teams, with three. Those victories came in 2012, 2022, and 2024. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing is the next closest team, with two wins.

Three different manufacturers have won at this Las Vegas Motor Speedway playoff event, while Ford, with three, has won the most times. They are followed by Toyota (two) and Chevrolet (two).

Ad

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2025 South Point 400 will start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 12, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the past winners at the Las Vegas playoff race:

Ad

Year, Car No., and Drivers

  1. Joey Logano – 4 – (2024, 2022, 2020, 2019)
  2. Kyle Larson – 3 – (2024, 2023, 2021)
  3. Brad Keselowski – 3 – (2018, 2016, 2014)
  4. Josh Berry – 1 – (2025)
  5. William Byron – 1 – (2023)
  6. Alex Bowman – 1 – (2022)
  7. Denny Hamlin – 1 – (2021)
  8. Kyle Busch – 1 – (2009)

Team Penske driver Joey Logano is the defending champion of the Las Vegas playoff event. Catch NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports, with radio coverage available on PRN.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications