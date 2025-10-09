Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in South Point 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400. The excitement is high, as it’s the first race of the Round of 8 playoffs.The race is held annually at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. NASCAR hosted the first South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2018, where Brad Keselowski emerged victorious, driving the #2 Ford for Team Penske.Since the inaugural South Point 400, some of the star drivers and popular teams have reached victory lane at least once at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A total of six Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Las Vegas, and one of the six drivers has had multiple race wins at the 1.5-mile-long track.Team Penske driver Joey Logano leads the South Point 400 with two wins. Logano took his first checkered flag at the event in 2022, and his last win came last year. Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin have also won here.Team Penske has the most wins among all teams, with three. Those victories came in 2012, 2022, and 2024. Meanwhile, Joe Gibbs Racing is the next closest team, with two wins.Three different manufacturers have won at this Las Vegas Motor Speedway playoff event, while Ford, with three, has won the most times. They are followed by Toyota (two) and Chevrolet (two).Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayThe 2025 South Point 400 will start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, October 12, and some of the event's active winners have entered the race.Here’s a quick look at the past winners at the Las Vegas playoff race:Year, Car No., and DriversJoey Logano – 4 – (2024, 2022, 2020, 2019)Kyle Larson – 3 – (2024, 2023, 2021)Brad Keselowski – 3 – (2018, 2016, 2014)Josh Berry – 1 – (2025)William Byron – 1 – (2023)Alex Bowman – 1 – (2022)Denny Hamlin – 1 – (2021)Kyle Busch – 1 – (2009)Team Penske driver Joey Logano is the defending champion of the Las Vegas playoff event. Catch NASCAR Cup Series teams and drivers in action at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports, with radio coverage available on PRN.