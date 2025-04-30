Which NASCAR driver and team has the most wins in the Würth 400 at Texas?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for the Würth 400, and the excitement is high as it’s the only Cup race that runs at Texas. The Würth 400 does not have that long of a history but has witnessed some great races on the schedule and is held annually at Texas Motor Speedway in spring, located in Fort Worth, Texas.

NASCAR hosted the first Würth 400 (previously known as the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400) at Texas in 2005, where Carl Edwards emerged victorious driving the #99 Ford for Roush Racing.

Since the inaugural Würth 400, some of the biggest stars and teams have reached victory lane at least once at the Texas Motor Speedway. Twenty-four different Cup drivers have taken the checkered flag at Texas, and nine of the 24 have multiple Texas race wins.

Jimmie Johnson, one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time, leads the Würth 400 in victories with five wins. Johnson took his first checkered flag at the event in 2007, while his last win came in 2015. Carl Edwards and Kevin Harvick are the next closest drivers with three wins each.

Hendrick Motorsports’ eight wins at the Würth 400 are the most among all teams. They came in 2007, 2012–2015, 2021, and 2023–2024. Meanwhile, Stewart-Haas Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing are the next closest winners.

Four different manufacturers have won at this event, while Chevrolet (11) has won the most times. They are followed by Ford (5), Toyota (3), and Dodge (1).

Active NASCAR Cup Series drivers who won at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2025 Würth 400 is set to kick off at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4, and some of the active winners of the event have entered the race.

Here’s a quick look at the active winners at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track:

Drivers, wins, and seasons

Kyle Busch – 4 – (2020, ’18, ’16, ’13) Denny Hamlin – 3 – (2019, ’10 sweep) Chase Elliott – 1 – (2024) William Byron – 1 – (2023) Tyler Reddick – 1 – (2022) Kyle Larson – 1 – (2021) Austin Dillon – 1 – (2020) Joey Logano – 1 – (2014)

Elliott is the defending winner of the event and will look to win back-to-back Würth 400s.

Catch NASCAR teams and drivers in action at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET on FS1.

