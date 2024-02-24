Who is Austin Hill married to? Meet his wife Ashley Hill

Austin Hill has had a great start to the 2024 racing season as he won the Xfinity Series season opener at the Daytona International Speedway. While on-track skills are crucial for NASCAR drivers, their off-track support system is equally important.

Austin Hill is supported by his wife, Ashlyn Hill. The duo got married after dating for three years. They have known each other since their teen years and have gone from being high school sweethearts to lifelong partners, having been married for more than 10 years already.

Ashlyn married the Xfinity Series driver in South Carolina, among family and friends. Together, the Hills have three children: two daughters, Lynnlee and Kensley, and a son, Barrett.

Austin Hill lives the life of a public figure as a NASCAR driver, but his wife is more of a private person. Ashlyn has sometimes been seen celebrating on the track with the No. 21 driver, but most of her attention goes to her husband and children, away from the spotlight.

Ashlyn looks to be in her mid-twenties, but her actual birth details are not publicly known. Born and raised in the United States, she is five feet and six inches tall, and her weight is around 65 kilograms.

The racing driver's wife also has a private Instagram account, with her bio mentioning that she is a racing wife and a mother.

Ashlyn’s personal history and her occupation are undisclosed since she prefers to keep her private life private.

Austin Hill scores his third consecutive win at Daytona Xfinity Series race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series race was originally scheduled for Saturday but was moved to Monday morning and then moved a second time after the Daytona 500. In the end, only a few fans were left in the stands, but they watched an exciting race, which was won by Richard Childress Racing's Austin Hill.

At the 2.5-mile superspeedway, Hill got past the finish line first, ahead of his former teammate Sheldon Creed by 0.591 seconds. By doing so, he secured the Daytona’s Xfinity season opener for the third consecutive year.

However, it was not all smooth sailing for the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro driver in the race. He had to deal with a setback due to being involved in a crash on lap 37 out of 120, which left him with a flat tire and somewhat impaired aerodynamics for the rest of the race.

Austin Hill ended up in 22nd place as a result, but recovered his position lap by lap. Two more cautions favored him when he approached the last restart on lap 118. From third place, he immediately passed both Jordan Anderson and Chandler Smith to head for the checkered flag.