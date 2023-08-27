Who is Justin Allgaier’s wife Ashley Allgaier? All about the NASCAR driver’s companion

The NASCAR community is still abuzz with excitement after Justin Allgaier's recent triumph at the Xfinity Series race at the iconic Daytona Speedway.

Amidst the photo finish victory, another name that has been going around in of Ashley Allgaier, the wife of the skilled NASCAR driver.

Married to the seasoned American professional stock car racer Justin Allgaier, Ashley has become a notable presence in the racing world. As her husband adeptly maneuvers through both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup Series, she remains a steadfast companion by his side.

At the heart of their journey together is Justin Allgaier Motorsports, a racing organization that Ashley actively works with. This involvement highlights her dedication to not only her husband's career but also to the world of motorsports itself.

Family is an essential aspect of the Allgaiers' life, with their union blessed with two children, Harper Allgaier and Willow Leigh.

Ashley Allgaier is currently 25 years old and was born in 1996. While her full date of birth remains a private detail, her effervescent spirit and involvement in the racing world speak volumes about her passion and dedication.

Hailing from Illinois, Chicago, Ashley's roots ground her in a city known for its rich history and vibrant culture.

Justin Allgaier's wife once revealed the scariest incident of Justin's career

In an interview with Beliefnet, Ashley Allgaier shed light on her emotions while watching her husband compete in high-stakes races. When asked if she experiences nervousness, she stated:

"I don’t get nervous. I just don’t like Daytona and Talladega. I’m confident in his racing ability but one person’s mistake can jeopardize him."

For Ashley, the racing calendar holds a unique blend of anticipation and dread when it comes to Daytona.

"When Daytona rolls around, I love it but I’m dreading it at the same time," she admitted.

When the topic shifted to the scariest moment Ashley has encountered during Justin Allgaier's racing career, she recalled a chilling incident that occurred during Justin's first Nationwide Race at Charlotte in 2008.

"A scary moment was at his first Nationwide Race at Charlotte in 2008 when he wrecked and his car went up in flames. He didn’t get out of the car right away," Ashley recounted.

During that harrowing incident, Justin Allgaier's car caught fire, and Ashley found herself in a nerve-wracking race against time to reach him.

"It was his first race with Penske and there were all kinds of emotions. That was probably the worst one because I had no clue where the infield care center was. I practically got lost trying to get there. By the time I got there, he was checked out of the doctor’s (room) and looking for me," she shared.