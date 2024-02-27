Who is NASCAR driver Todd Gilliland? Exploring about his life, parents, wife, and more

Todd Gilliland is a NASCAR driver who competes full-time in the Cup Series, piloting the No. 38 Ford Mustang Dark Horse for Front Row Motorsports.

Gilliland, 23, was born to parents Michelle and David Gilliland in Sherrills Ford, North Carolina. Born in a racing family, Todd's father David is a former full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver who most notably won a pole for the 2007 Daytona race. David Gilliland currently owns the Truck and ARCA Series outfit TRICON Garage.

Todd Gilliland's grandfather Butch Gilliland also competed in the NASCAR Cup Series and is a former ARCA West Series winner. Being a third-generation driver, it was only natural for Todd to follow in their footsteps, beginning his racing journey at the tender age of three when his parents gifted him a Corvette. From there, he transitioned to driving a quarter midget on a local dirt track, where he showcased his innate talent and passion for speed.

Todd Gilliland's early career included numerous championship titles to his name, including victories in the USAC World Formula National Quarter Midget Championship.

In 2015, Gilliland became the youngest driver to compete in the ARCA Racing Series at the age of fifteen. Like his grandfather, Todd Gilliland emerged victorious in the ARCA Menards Series West, winning the championships for two consecutive years in 2016 and 2017.

The 23-year-old made his full-time NASCAR Truck Series debut in 2018. He moved to Front Row Motorsports in 2020, which was his third season driving in the Truck Series. Gilliland's move to the Truck Series was a major success as he qualified for playoffs in two consecutive seasons.

It was announced in November 2021 that Gilliland would bypass the Xfinity Series to move directly to the Cup Series. The North Carolina native continues to ply his trade in NASCAR's premier division, piloting the No. 38.

Beyond the racetrack, Todd Gilliland is married to his partner Marissa Holmes. Gilliland proposed to Holmes on December 20, 2021, in the Bahamas, the same venue where they tied the knot over a year later on January 14, 2023.

What did Todd Gilliland say after impressive Atlanta performance?

Gilliland set a career-best 58 laps in the NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but, later, crashes slowed his momentum, resulting in a 26th-place finish.

Speaking after the race, Todd Gilliland expressed optimism. He said (via Jayski):

"My car was really fast. We’ve shown that the last couple of weeks. Just the progress from my team. Right at this moment, it definitely feels like a huge missed opportunity."

Gilliland emphasized the progress made by his team and his belief in his abilities. The Front Row Motorsports driver said:

"In my heart, I definitely believe that I can do it with those guys week-in and week-out. Our car was really fast. I was making really aggressive moves, but really in control the whole time.

"That’s what it takes is my confidence gets more and more, and hopefully those guys' confidence around me gets better with every lap also. We’ve just got to keep doing that and hopefully the better runs will come more constantly."