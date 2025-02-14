  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Daytona 500
  • Who won NASCAR Daytona 500 Duel races? Full results from Duels at Daytona International Speedway

Who won NASCAR Daytona 500 Duel races? Full results from Duels at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 14, 2025 12:32 GMT
NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Daytona 500 Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Source: Imagn)

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace and 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric won the Duel 1 and Duel 2, respectively, on Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway. The results of duels have set the starting lineup for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Ad

Wallace emerged victorious when he held off the charge from last year's Daytona 500 winner William Byron with the help of a push from teammate Tyler Reddick to win the 60-lap duel qualifying. The #23 Toyota driver will start third in the 2025 Daytona 500 starting lineup on Sunday (February 16). Wallace crossed the finish line 0.082 seconds ahead of Byron to take the checkered flag.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Whereas in Duel 2 at Daytona, Austin Cindric narrowly edged Erik Jones for the victory when the caution flag flew before the finish line on the final lap for a massive wreck behind them. Jones will start fourth.

Ad

Among uncharted cars, Justin Allgaier and Corey LaJoie were the fastest in their respective duels and locked their spot in Sunday’s 500-mile main event of a 41-driver field. Allgaier finished ninth in Duel 1 while LaJoie finished sixth in Duel 2.

Five of nine open drivers who qualified for “The Great American Race” are Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr., Justin Allgaier, Corey LaJoie, and Helio Castroneves (through the Open Exemption Provisional rule).

Ad

Daytona 500 Duels qualifying results

Here are the final results of the 2025 Daytona 500 qualifying Duels at Daytona International Speedway.

Duel 1 at Daytona

  1. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #10 - Ty Dillon
  4. #1 - Ross Chastain
  5. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  6. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  7. #3 - Austin Dillon
  8. #9 - Chase Elliott
  9. #40 - Justin Allgaier
  10. #8 - Kyle Busch
  11. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  12. #71 - Michael McDowell
  13. #60 - Ryan Preece
  14. #21 - Josh Berry
  15. #56 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  16. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  17. #44 - JJ Yeley
  18. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  19. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  20. #66 - Chandler Smith
  21. #7 - Justin Haley
  22. #91 - Helio Castroneves
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
Ad

Duel 2 at Daytona

  1. #2 - Austin Cindric
  2. #43 - Erik Jones
  3. #17 - Chris Buescher
  4. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  5. #22 - Joey Logano
  6. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  7. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  8. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  9. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  10. #20 - Christopher Bell
  11. #5 - Kyle Larson
  12. #35 - Riley Herbst
  13. #62 - Anthony Alfredo
  14. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  15. #51 - Cody Ware
  16. #41 - Cole Custer
  17. #78 - BJ McLeod
  18. #4 - Noah Gragson
  19. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  20. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  21. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  22. #48 - Alex Bowman

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी