Who won NASCAR Daytona 500 Duel races? Full results from Duels at Daytona International Speedway

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace and 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric won the Duel 1 and Duel 2, respectively, on Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway. The results of duels have set the starting lineup for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

Wallace emerged victorious when he held off the charge from last year's Daytona 500 winner William Byron with the help of a push from teammate Tyler Reddick to win the 60-lap duel qualifying. The #23 Toyota driver will start third in the 2025 Daytona 500 starting lineup on Sunday (February 16). Wallace crossed the finish line 0.082 seconds ahead of Byron to take the checkered flag.

Whereas in Duel 2 at Daytona, Austin Cindric narrowly edged Erik Jones for the victory when the caution flag flew before the finish line on the final lap for a massive wreck behind them. Jones will start fourth.

Among uncharted cars, Justin Allgaier and Corey LaJoie were the fastest in their respective duels and locked their spot in Sunday’s 500-mile main event of a 41-driver field. Allgaier finished ninth in Duel 1 while LaJoie finished sixth in Duel 2.

Five of nine open drivers who qualified for “The Great American Race” are Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr., Justin Allgaier, Corey LaJoie, and Helio Castroneves (through the Open Exemption Provisional rule).

Daytona 500 Duels qualifying results

Here are the final results of the 2025 Daytona 500 qualifying Duels at Daytona International Speedway.

Duel 1 at Daytona

#23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #10 - Ty Dillon #1 - Ross Chastain #45 - Tyler Reddick #16 - AJ Allmendinger #3 - Austin Dillon #9 - Chase Elliott #40 - Justin Allgaier #8 - Kyle Busch #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Michael McDowell #60 - Ryan Preece #21 - Josh Berry #56 - Martin Truex, Jr. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #44 - JJ Yeley #77 - Carson Hocevar #19 - Chase Briscoe #66 - Chandler Smith #7 - Justin Haley #91 - Helio Castroneves #38 - Zane Smith

Duel 2 at Daytona

#2 - Austin Cindric #43 - Erik Jones #17 - Chris Buescher #11 - Denny Hamlin #22 - Joey Logano #01 - Corey LaJoie #34 - Todd Gilliland #12 - Ryan Blaney #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #20 - Christopher Bell #5 - Kyle Larson #35 - Riley Herbst #62 - Anthony Alfredo #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #51 - Cody Ware #41 - Cole Custer #78 - BJ McLeod #4 - Noah Gragson #84 - Jimmie Johnson #6 - Brad Keselowski #99 - Daniel Suarez #48 - Alex Bowman

