Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Bristol? Full results from the 2025 UNOH 250

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series UNOH 250 has finally concluded. The 20th race of the season started at 8 pm ET on Thursday, September 11, and lasted one hour, 27 minutes, and 42 seconds. It took place at Bristol Motor Speedway, with 36 entries.The UNOH 250 saw five lead changes between multiple drivers and witnessed four caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?Driving the #34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, Layne Riggs secured his third win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in a second playoff race at Bristol and advanced to the semi-final round.After recovering from the first lap spin, Riggs worked his way up and grabbed the lead after a restart on Lap 142 of 250 and held off the charge of two-time Truck Series champion Ben Rhodes in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.The 23-year-old driver from Bahama, North Carolina, led 110 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.759 seconds ahead of Rhodes to take the checkered flag. The win marked the fifth of Riggs’ NASCAR Truck Series career.Meanwhile, Ben Rhodes finished runner-up, followed by Corey Heim, the defending series champion Ty Majeski, and Daniel Hemric in the top five.Tanner Gray, Connor Mosack, Andres Perez de Lara, Corey LaJoie, and Matt Crafton completed the top 10 in the 36-driver field.NASCAR 2025 at Bristol Motor Speedway final resultsHere are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 at Bristol Motor Speedway:#34 - Layne Riggs#99 - Ben Rhodes#11 - Corey Heim#98 - Ty Majeski#19 - Daniel Hemric#15 - Tanner Gray#81 - Connor Mosack#44 - Andres Perez de Lara#77 - Corey LaJoie#88 - Matt Crafton#7 - Corey Day#52 - Kaden Honeycutt#17 - Gio Ruggiero#75 - Parker Kligerman#71 - Rajah Caruth#42 - Matt Mills#26 - Dawson Sutton#41 - Conner Jones#45 - Bayley Currey#18 - Tyler Ankrum#9 - Grant Enfinger#91 - Jack Wood#62 - Cole Butcher#1 - Brent Crews#20 - Stefan Parsons#5 - Toni Breidinger#76 - Spencer Boyd#22 - Josh Reaume#35 - Greg Van Alst#38 - Chandler Smith#33 - Mason Maggio#02 - Treyten Lapcevich#13 - Jake Garcia#6 - Norm Benning#74 - Caleb Costner#2 - Clayton GreenCatch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the third playoff race of the season on September 20.