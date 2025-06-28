Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Lime Rock? Full results from the 2025 LiUNA! 150

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 28, 2025 20:35 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 150 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 150 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series LiUNA! 150 has finally concluded. The 15th race of the season started at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 28, and lasted two hours, three minutes, and 46 seconds. It took place at Lime Rock Park, with 34 entries.

The LiUNA! 150 saw two lead changes among two drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #11 Toyota for TRICON Garage, Corey Heim secured his fifth win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in the inaugural event at Lime Rock’s famed 1.478-mile road course.

Heim, who started on the pole, dominated the race, leading 99 of the 100 laps, and swept both stages and held off the defending series champion, Ty Majeski, in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

The 22-year-old Marietta, Georgia, native crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 1.381 seconds ahead of Majeski to take the checkered flag. The win marked the 16th of his NASCAR Truck Series career.

Meanwhile, Ty Majeski finished runner-up, followed by Gio Ruggiero, Ben Rhodes, and Cam Waters in the top five. Chandler Smith, Josh Bilicki, Brent Crews, Daniel Hemric, and Tyler Ankrum completed the top 10 in the 34-driver field.

NASCAR 2025 LiUNA! 150 at Lime Rock Park final results

Here are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 LiUNA! 150 at Lime Rock Park:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #98 - Ty Majeski
  3. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  4. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  5. #66 - Cam Waters
  6. #38 - Chandler Smith
  7. #44 - Josh Bilicki
  8. #1 - Brent Crews
  9. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  10. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  11. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  12. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  13. #34 - Layne Riggs
  14. #15 - Tanner Gray
  15. #07- Thomas Annunziata
  16. #81 - Connor Mosack
  17. #77 - Andres Perez De Lara
  18. #02 - Ben Maier
  19. #88 - Matt Crafton
  20. #7 - Jordan Taylor
  21. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  22. #91 - Jack Wood
  23. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  24. #13 - Jake Garcia
  25. #56 - Timmy Hill
  26. #42 - Matt Mills
  27. #2 - William Lambros
  28. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  29. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  30. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  31. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  32. #32 - Dale Quarterley
  33. #62 - Wesley Slimp
  34. #22 - Alex Labbe

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the 16th race of the season on July 25.

