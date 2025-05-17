  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at North Wilkesboro? Full results from the 2025 Window World 250

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at North Wilkesboro? Full results from the 2025 Window World 250

By Yash Soni
Modified May 17, 2025 21:41 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series - Fresh From Florida 250 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series event at North Wilkesboro (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Window World 250 has finally concluded. The 10th race of the season started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 17, and lasted one hour, 45 minutes, and 33 seconds. It took place at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with 34 entries.

Ad

The Window World 250 saw seven lead changes among four drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, Chandler Smith secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in overtime.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the thrilling battle for the win, Chandler Smith, who collected four fresh tires following a Lap 211 caution, was chasing down polesitter Corey Heim on the final lap until Heim’s #11 truck spun, and that opened a gate for Smith to clinch the victory at the 0.625-mile North Wilkesboro track.

The 22-year-old Talking Rock, Georgia, native led the final lap only and crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.611 seconds ahead of Layne Riggs to take the checkered flag. The win marked the seventh of his Truck Series career.

Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, Layne Riggs finished runner-up, followed by Tyler Ankrum, Daniel Hemric, and Grant Enfinger in the top five. The defending series champion Ty Majeski, Gio Ruggiero, Kaden Honeycutt, former two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch, and Sammy Smith completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the NASCAR Truck Series 2025 Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Ad
  1. #38 - Chandler Smith
  2. #34 - Layne Riggs
  3. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  4. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  5. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  6. #98 - Ty Majeski
  7. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  8. #45 - Kaden Honeycutt
  9. #07 - Kyle Busch
  10. #7 - Sammy Smith
  11. #15 - Tanner Gray
  12. #13 - Jake Garcia
  13. #66 - Luke Baldwin
  14. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  15. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  16. #81 - Connor Mosack
  17. #11 - Corey Heim
  18. #88 - Matt Crafton
  19. #75 - Patrick Emerling
  20. #91 - Jack Wood
  21. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  22. #1 - Brent Crews
  23. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  24. #77 - Andres Perez De Lara
  25. #42 - Matt Mills
  26. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  27. #44 - Conner Jones
  28. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  29. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  30. #02 - Jayson Alexander
  31. #22 - Tyler Tomassi
  32. #67 - Ryan Roulette
  33. #2 - Derek White
  34. #6 - Norm Benning

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 11th race of the season on Friday, May 23.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications