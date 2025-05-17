Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at North Wilkesboro? Full results from the 2025 Window World 250

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Window World 250 has finally concluded. The 10th race of the season started at 1:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 17, and lasted one hour, 45 minutes, and 33 seconds. It took place at North Wilkesboro Speedway, with 34 entries.

Ad

The Window World 250 saw seven lead changes among four drivers and witnessed six caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, Chandler Smith secured his second win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in overtime.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the thrilling battle for the win, Chandler Smith, who collected four fresh tires following a Lap 211 caution, was chasing down polesitter Corey Heim on the final lap until Heim’s #11 truck spun, and that opened a gate for Smith to clinch the victory at the 0.625-mile North Wilkesboro track.

The 22-year-old Talking Rock, Georgia, native led the final lap only and crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.611 seconds ahead of Layne Riggs to take the checkered flag. The win marked the seventh of his Truck Series career.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Layne Riggs finished runner-up, followed by Tyler Ankrum, Daniel Hemric, and Grant Enfinger in the top five. The defending series champion Ty Majeski, Gio Ruggiero, Kaden Honeycutt, former two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch, and Sammy Smith completed the top 10.

NASCAR 2025 Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway final results

Here are the final results for the NASCAR Truck Series 2025 Window World 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway:

Ad

#38 - Chandler Smith #34 - Layne Riggs #18 - Tyler Ankrum #19 - Daniel Hemric #9 - Grant Enfinger #98 - Ty Majeski #17 - Gio Ruggiero #45 - Kaden Honeycutt #07 - Kyle Busch #7 - Sammy Smith #15 - Tanner Gray #13 - Jake Garcia #66 - Luke Baldwin #52 - Stewart Friesen #71 - Rajah Caruth #81 - Connor Mosack #11 - Corey Heim #88 - Matt Crafton #75 - Patrick Emerling #91 - Jack Wood #5 - Toni Breidinger #1 - Brent Crews #99 - Ben Rhodes #77 - Andres Perez De Lara #42 - Matt Mills #26 - Dawson Sutton #44 - Conner Jones #76 - Spencer Boyd #33 - Frankie Muniz #02 - Jayson Alexander #22 - Tyler Tomassi #67 - Ryan Roulette #2 - Derek White #6 - Norm Benning

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Charlotte Motor Speedway for the 11th race of the season on Friday, May 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.