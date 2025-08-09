Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Watkins Glen? Full results from the 2025 Mission 176 at The Glen

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen has finally concluded. The 17th race of the season started at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, August 8, and lasted two hours, 34 minutes, and 56 seconds. It took place at Watkins Glen International, with 36 entries.The Mission 176 at The Glen saw eight lead changes between multiple drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his sixth win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in a dramatic triple overtime finish at the 2.45-mile-long road course.Heim emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on a restart in the first overtime and then held on to the lead before beating Daniel Hemric and Gio Ruggiero on the final restart to cross the finish line in P1.The 23-year-old Marietta, Georgia, native crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.202 seconds ahead of Hemric to take the checkered flag. The win marked the 17th of his NASCAR Truck Series career, and he became the youngest driver in the series' history to earn that win total.Meanwhile, Daniel Hemric finished runner-up, followed by Gio Ruggiero, Christopher Bell, and Tyler Ankrum in the top five. Sammy Smith, the defending series champion Ty Majeski, Connor Zilisch, Matt Mills, and Layne Riggs completed the top 10 in the 36-driver field.NASCAR 2025 Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International final resultsHere are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:#11 - Corey Heim#19 - Daniel Hemric#17 - Gio Ruggiero#52 - Christopher Bell#18 - Tyler Ankrum#7 - Sammy Smith#98 - Ty Majeski#45 - Connor Zilisch#42 - Matt Mills#34 - Layne Riggs#1 - William Sawalich#62 - Wesley Slimp#88 - Matt Crafton#26 - Dawson Sutton#13 - Jake Garcia#81 - Connor Mosack#70 - Brent Crews#76 - Spencer Boyd#69 - Derek White#56 - Timmy Hill#77 - Andres Perez de Lara#66 - Chris Buescher#38 - Chandler Smith#9 - Grant Enfinger#22 - Gian Buffomante#99 - Ben Rhodes#33 - Frankie Muniz#15 - Tanner Gray#5 - Toni Breidinger#44 - Ross Chastain#75 - Parker Kligerman#71 - Rajah Caruth#91 - Jack Wood#02 - Kaden Honeycutt#2 - William Lambros#07 - Kyle BuschCatch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Richmond Raceway for the 18th race of the season on August 15.