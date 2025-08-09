Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Watkins Glen? Full results from the 2025 Mission 176 at The Glen

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 09, 2025 11:30 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Mission 176 at The Glen has finally concluded. The 17th race of the season started at 5 p.m. ET on Friday, August 8, and lasted two hours, 34 minutes, and 56 seconds. It took place at Watkins Glen International, with 36 entries.

The Mission 176 at The Glen saw eight lead changes between multiple drivers and witnessed nine caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his sixth win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in a dramatic triple overtime finish at the 2.45-mile-long road course.

Heim emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on a restart in the first overtime and then held on to the lead before beating Daniel Hemric and Gio Ruggiero on the final restart to cross the finish line in P1.

The 23-year-old Marietta, Georgia, native crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.202 seconds ahead of Hemric to take the checkered flag. The win marked the 17th of his NASCAR Truck Series career, and he became the youngest driver in the series' history to earn that win total.

Meanwhile, Daniel Hemric finished runner-up, followed by Gio Ruggiero, Christopher Bell, and Tyler Ankrum in the top five. Sammy Smith, the defending series champion Ty Majeski, Connor Zilisch, Matt Mills, and Layne Riggs completed the top 10 in the 36-driver field.

NASCAR 2025 Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International final results

Here are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Mission 176 at The Glen at Watkins Glen International:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim
  2. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  3. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  4. #52 - Christopher Bell
  5. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  6. #7 - Sammy Smith
  7. #98 - Ty Majeski
  8. #45 - Connor Zilisch
  9. #42 - Matt Mills
  10. #34 - Layne Riggs
  11. #1 - William Sawalich
  12. #62 - Wesley Slimp
  13. #88 - Matt Crafton
  14. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  15. #13 - Jake Garcia
  16. #81 - Connor Mosack
  17. #70 - Brent Crews
  18. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  19. #69 - Derek White
  20. #56 - Timmy Hill
  21. #77 - Andres Perez de Lara
  22. #66 - Chris Buescher
  23. #38 - Chandler Smith
  24. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  25. #22 - Gian Buffomante
  26. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  27. #33 - Frankie Muniz
  28. #15 - Tanner Gray
  29. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  30. #44 - Ross Chastain
  31. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  32. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  33. #91 - Jack Wood
  34. #02 - Kaden Honeycutt
  35. #2 - William Lambros
  36. #07 - Kyle Busch

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Richmond Raceway for the 18th race of the season on August 15.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
