Why the Dodge Charger Daytona got banned from competing in NASCAR? All you need to know

NASCAR has a long history of innovation and regulation, with manufacturers constantly working on improving their performance. One of the most iconic and controversial cars in sports' history was the Dodge Charger Daytona. This winged warrior was so dominant that it was ultimately banned from competing in NASCAR. But what was the reason for its ban? Let’s find out below!

The Dodge Charger Daytona was a modified Dodge Charger that was designed to compete at the Cup Series. The car was banned from sport because of its exceptional speed, primarily due to its large rear wing, which generated significant downforce, allowing the car to reach speeds exceeding 200 mph.

Due to its high speed and performance, it was considered too dangerous and unfair to other cars in the race, which led NASCAR to implement rule changes effectively banning “aero cars” like the Daytona from the competition by the end of the 1970 season.

Dodge introduced the Dodge Charger Daytona in 1969, and its design featured cutting-edge aerodynamics, including a pointed nose cone and an enormous rear wing to enhance stability and downforce at high speeds. The car’s aerodynamic efficiency made it faster than any other stock car on the track.

Dodge Charger Daytona shattered speed records in its debut season when Buddy Baker became the first to hit 200 mph in a NASCAR stock car at Talladega Superspeedway. The Daytona cars superior aerodynamics allowed drivers to maintain higher speeds on superspeedways, giving Dodge a significant edge over the other stock cars.

The following season, Plymouth introduced the Superbird, a similar design based on the Road Runner, further cementing Mopar’s dominance in the sport. Together, these cars became known as the “Aero Warriors,” racking up wins and leaving other manufacturers struggling to keep pace.

Dodge Charger Daytona’s legacy and end of aero cars in NASCAR

Even though the Dodge Charger Daytona’s time was short-lived in NASCAR, the car left a lasting impact on the sport. Known as “Winged Warriors,” the Dodge Daytona became an icon of sports’ history and is among the most collectible classic cars today.

With governing body introducing new regulations for the 1971 season that severely restricted the engine size of winged cars, this means these cars could only use a 305 cubic-inch engine instead of the larger 426 HEMI. This made the aero cars uncompetitive, effectively banning all aero cars—Dodge, Ford, Mercury, and Plymouth.

In 1969, the Dodge Charger Daytona won two races, and the following year, secured four wins.

As of 2025, there are three major manufacturers in the sport—Chevrolet, Toyota, and Ford.

