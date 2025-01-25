Why is Jeff Burton nicknamed “The Mayor” of NASCAR? All you need to know

Former NASCAR driver Jeff Burton, a member of the Burton racing family, had spent over two decades in NASCAR’s top-tier series from 1993 to 2014. In 2023, he was named one of NASCAR's 75 greatest drivers.

In NASCAR, several top drivers have earned nicknames from their fans and the community. This includes “Intimidator’ for Dale Earnhardt, “The King” for Richard Petty, “Rowdy” for Kyle Busch, and many more. There is also a nickname given to Jeff Burton, which is “The Mayor.” He earned the nickname due to his insightful perspectives on problems affecting drivers’ well-being and safety in NASCAR.

Jeff Burton is also known for his leadership qualities and explains complex ideas in a very articulate manner. His friend and fellow driver Clint Bowyer called him “The Mayor” to address him during a media event.

Trending

The 57-year-old South Boston, Virginia, native made nearly 700 appearances in the NASCAR Cup Series and earned 21 Cup wins, including crown jewel events: the Coca-Cola 600 two times and the Southern 500 once. Additionally, he scored 254 top-10 finishes and six poles.

He also competed in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he earned 27 wins and 153 top-10 finishes in 306 races. He is one of the 10 drivers to have at least 20 wins in both the Cup and Xfinity series.

Jeff Burton shed light on overlooked challenges NASCAR drivers face in real life

Two-time Coca-Cola winner recently reflected on the physical and mental resilience required in racing and life. Burton emphasized that while injuries or setbacks might seem resolved on the surface, the underlying struggles often persist, unseen by others. He also mentioned the gap in understanding between those who witness challenges from the outside and those who endure them.

In an Instagram reel, Burton said:

“You see a guy get hurt... and then he comes back in, and they’re like, ‘He’s good.’ But he’s still hurt. Unless you live it and see it, you don’t understand what people really go through. The easiest thing to do is quit. The hardest thing to do is to keep going and to bring as much effort as you can when things are going bad. That's the right thing to do, but it's the hardest thing to do.”

Despite stepping away from NASCAR racing, Jeff Burton currently serves as an analyst for NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage. His son Harrison is also a NASCAR driver who competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for AM Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback