Why Jimmie Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club is risking up to $40,000,000 on a single NASCAR charter amid RWR lawsuit settlement

Legacy Motor Club’s long-running dispute with Rick Ware Racing has finally come to an end. On September 19, 2025, the teams announced a settlement in which RWR agreed to sell a Cup Series charter to Jimmie Johnson’s organization. It closes a case that was scheduled for trial in January 2026, allowing both sides to move forward.

The dispute began back in April, when LMC accused RWR of backing out of an agreement to sell a 2026 charter. Tensions escalated further after motorsports consultant T.J. Puchyr surfaced with his own bid to purchase RWR, drawing a second lawsuit from Johnson’s team. A judge even issued an injunction in August, blocking any sale until the charter dispute was resolved. With Friday’s announcement, that fight is officially over.

At the end of the case was one question: why was Johnson prepared to risk upwards of $40 million on a single NASCAR charter? The figure, while not confirmed, was widely speculated in the garage area. And it reflects just how high the stakes have become in the charter market.

Why did Legacy Motor Club pay so much for one NASCAR charter?

NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson climbs into his Legacy Motor Club car. Source: Imagn

The modern NASCAR landscape has only 36 charters available. Each guarantees a starting spot and, more importantly, a guaranteed share of the sport’s TV revenue. For Jimmie Johnson and Legacy Motor Club, adding a third entry is a long-term play for a revenue stream. That guaranteed payout helps cover costs even when sponsorship falls short, giving stability to operations.

Another layer is financial leverage. Teams can use charters as collateral to secure loans, which makes them powerful business assets. While the initial price tag looks staggering, the investment can be recouped over time through purse money, sponsor activations, and charter value appreciation. In that sense, Johnson and his business partner Cal Wells are betting that the long-term security outweighs the short-term cost.

That’s why both sides were eager to get the settlement done.

"I met with both Jimmie and Cal Wells recently and we came to an agreement to sell and transfer a charter from RWR to Legacy Motor Club. I believe we landed in a mutually beneficial place for both teams and the result will be a clear path forward for us all. I look forward to putting all of our focus on finishing the 2025 season strong," said Rick Ware.

LMC’s co-owner echoed that sentiment in a statement (via NBC):

"Reaching a positive outcome was important for everyone involved. I truly respect the effort put forth by Robby Benton and Rick Ware to reach a settlement so we may all focus on our business operations and future goals. I’m glad this is behind us and we can all move forward in unison."

The specific terms remain confidential, but the deal marks a major turning point in NASCAR’s ongoing charter market surge.

The RWR - RFK Racing lease and what it means for 2026

Brad Keselowski (6) and Cody Ware (51) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2022. Source: Getty

The confusion started with which charter was actually in play. RWR controls two: Charter 27, currently leased to RFK Racing, and Charter 36, tied to its No. 51 entry with Cody Ware. RFK has already confirmed that its lease agreement for 2026 remains intact, which suggests the sale to Legacy Motor Club won’t take effect until 2027.

This was also where T.J. Puchyr entered the picture. His announcement of a deal to purchase RWR created new friction, leading LMC to add him to the lawsuit for alleged interference. That sale was stopped under the injunction, and the September 19 settlement ends his involvement.

Now, Legacy Motor Club will continue with Erik Jones in the No. 43 and John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 42 while it prepares to expand. Rick Ware Racing, meanwhile, keeps Cody Ware in the No. 51 chartered entry on the grid for 2026.

