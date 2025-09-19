Jimmie Johnson’s LMC confirms charter agreement from Rick Ware Racing for 2026

Legacy Motor Club, a Toyota team owned by seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson, has officially acquired a charter from Rick Ware Racing. The move brings Johnson’s plan to expand to a three-car lineup in 2026 closer to reality.
This deal, however, wasn’t without hiccups. It came after a legal battle in which Johnson’s team filed a lawsuit against Rick Ware Racing, alleging the organization backed out of an earlier agreement. RWR had arranged to lease one of its two charters to RFK Racing for 2026, a move Legacy Motor Club opposed.
Now, the parties have finally reached a resolution regarding the charter, though the terms remain confidential. As reported by Jayski on X, the settlement allows both teams to move forward.
“‘I met with both Jimmie (Johnson) and Cal Wells recently, and we came to an agreement to sell and transfer a charter from RWR to Legacy Motor Club,’ said Rick Ware. While the matter has been resolved amicably to the satisfaction of both parties, the terms of the settlement remain confidential,” Jayski wrote.
With the new charter secured, Legacy Motor Club now has the option to add a third full-time entry, a move Jimmie Johnson has long expressed interest in. At present, the team fields the #42 Toyota for John Hunter Nemechek and the #43 for Erik Jones.
Alternatively, LMC could choose to lease the charter, generating steady financial returns without the significant costs of running another car, crew, and full-time operation. This mirrors Rick Ware Racing’s current approach, as it leases one of its charters to RFK Racing, enabling Ryan Preece to compete full-time alongside Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher.
The 2026 NASCAR season will mark Jimmie Johnson’s fourth year as an executive at LMC. Before stepping into team ownership, he spent two seasons (2021 and 2022) competing in the IndyCar Series after retiring from full-time NASCAR competition in 2020.
“99% chance”: Jimmie Johnson on potential return to NASCAR racing in 2026
Jimmie Johnson is all but certain to make a one-off return to NASCAR next year, targeting the new Naval Base Coronado road course. He emphasized that Legacy Motor Club will work to secure sponsorship to offset the costs of fielding a part-time entry.
In an episode of the Never Settle Podcast, the former #48 Hendrick Motorsports driver told his co-host Marty Smith:
“Try, 100%. That I end up there. 99% chance.” [18:05]
“If we couldn't sell it... which I think we'll sell it,” he added.
Since joining the organization in late 2022, Jimmie Johnson has made occasional starts in the #84 Toyota Camry. While his first two seasons as a part-time driver produced modest results, he delivered a breakthrough earlier this year with a third-place finish in the Daytona 500.
The new road course at Naval Base Coronado in California will replace the Chicago Street Race, which had been on the NASCAR calendar for the past three seasons. All three national series are scheduled to compete at the venue from June 19 to June 21 next year.
