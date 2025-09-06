NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson drops big hint of 2026 Cup Series return

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is eyeing a one-off return to racing at the new Naval Base Coronado road course. He’s almost certain to make the attempt, with sponsorship being the only hurdle that could keep him out of the race.

Since stepping away from full-time racing in 2020, Johnson has returned as a part-time competitor with Legacy Motor Club beginning in 2023. His schedule in 2025 has been especially limited, as the team prioritizes allocating resources toward its two full-time drivers, Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.

The Southern California street course will replace the Chicago event, which was featured on the calendar for three seasons. While specifics are still limited, early plans point to a three-mile layout—one that would rank as the longest road course on today’s NASCAR schedule.

When asked about the chances of him trying to enter the Naval Base race, Jimmie Johnson, who is a California native himself, told his podcast co-host Marty Smith (via the Never Settle Podcast):

“Try, 100%. That I end up there. 99% chance.” [18:05]

On the possibility of the plan falling through, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver said:

“If we couldn't sell it, which I think we'll sell it.”

Since returning as a part-time driver of the #84 Legacy Motor Club entry, Johnson’s results have largely hovered outside the top 25. However, he enjoyed a breakthrough earlier this year at the Daytona 500, avoiding the chaos of a last-lap wreck to finish third. William Byron, meanwhile, scored back-to-back victories in the Great American Race.

“It made our friendship impenetrable”: Marty Smith on heated argument with Jimmie Johnson in 2006

In a previous episode of their podcast, American sports journalist Marty Smith reflected on a heated argument he had with Jimmie Johnson back in 2006. He explained that the clash ultimately strengthened their bond, making it impenetrable today.

To recall, Johnson broke his wrist while “horse playing” on top of a golf cart. He asked Smith not to report it, but Smith—newly hired at ESPN and committed to covering all NASCAR news, even involving friends—went ahead with the story. The decision led to a heated argument between the two, though Johnson later reached out and reconciled.

Marty Smith said:

“Y’all can’t imagine the things this man’s done for me.”

“I can't believe this. Yeah, that was crazy, man. But we hashed it out, and I'll tell you the funny thing about conflict is if you're willing to shed pride, the bond that comes out of that is so much stronger, and it did. It made our friendship impenetrable,” he added.

Jimmie Johnson (left) and Marty Smith (right) - Source: Imagn

That season marked the beginning of Johnson’s first NASCAR Cup Series championship, the start of a historic run of five consecutive titles—the only driver in the sport’s history to achieve such a streak. He added two more championships in 2013 and 2016, tying Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the all-time record with seven. By the time he stepped away from full-time competition, Johnson had amassed 83 Cup Series victories, ranking sixth on the all-time wins list alongside Cale Yarborough.

