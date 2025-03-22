Why did NASCAR take away Homestead Championship race venue? All you need to know

Homestead-Miami Speedway previously hosted the NASCAR season finale for nearly two decades before Phoenix Raceway took over the spot. Five years later, some fans and drivers are calling for the 1.5-mile oval to return as the championship venue. Let's explore the reasons behind its decline and its recent resurgence in popularity.

The 1.5-mile oval hosted the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in 1999 and hosted the season finale in 2002. For the next 18 years, it was the battleground for championship deciders, witnessing the evolution of both the cars and the playoff system. However, after hosting its final title showdown in 2019, Homestead-Miami Speedway lost its coveted spot on the schedule to Phoenix Raceway.

One of the key reasons behind the move to Phoenix was the $178 million investment which transformed the infrastructure of the 1-mile oval. With the renovation complete by 2018, the sanctioning body wanted to hold a major event at the track, moving the season finale to Phoenix in 2020.

Other factors include the favorable and predictable weather conditions in the desert city and a major market where NASCAR could promote its product. On the other hand, Homestead-Miami Speedway, originally built in 1995, needed to overhaul its aging facility, and is yet to renovate the infrastructure.

Five years since NASCAR moved the championship decider to the Phoenix, fan sentiment towards the one-mile oval has seemingly changed drastically in the next-gen era. While short tracks have struggled to produce exciting races in recent years, the Gen 7 cars have raced well on intermediate ovals, particularly at Homestead-Miami Speedway, which promotes multi-groove racing.

Team Penske drivers have dominated at the one-mile oval in Phoenix, winning three consecutive championships. Joey Logano won his second title in 2022, followed by his third last year, with his teammate Ryan Blaney clinching the 2023 title.

Some fans and drivers hold a nostalgic view of Homestead and are eager for the 1.5-mile oval to host the championship decider again. Despite losing its playoff spot for 2025, the venue could potentially host the season finale for 2026.

Homestead officials optimistic about the city hosting NASCAR season finale

NASCAR officials are mulling over the potential changes to the playoff system, and venue for the season finale. There could be a rotation of tracks hosting the championship decider, with Homestead-Miami a strong contender for the spot. However, there are no concrete indications as of now, where the season finale is heading.

Homestead Vice Mayor Sean Fletcher is pushing for the return of the championship decider to the city. Fletcher remains optimistic about the 1.5-mile oval hosting the season finale in 2026, with the city actively preparing a bid for the event.

"We are in very high hopes that Homestead will be the championship host for 2026. It’s really a big deal for the city of Homestead. I think it’s the perfect race for the drivers; they love the track. It’s really a driver’s racetrack. And that’s a great time of year (in November) to be in South Florida," Fletcher said [via The Athletic]

Homestead-Miami Speedway president, Guillermo Santa Cruz, is also hopeful that the track will host the season finale in the near future. He said:

"It’s definitely something I want to see happen. And I’m hopeful in the not-too-distant future the championship will come back."

Homestead-Miami Speedway is hosting the Straight Talk Wireless 400 Cup Series race this Sunday, (Mar. 23). The 400-mile race is scheduled at 3:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on FS1.

