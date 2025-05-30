Why Trackhouse Racing could be the biggest winner in the Silly Season madness next season

Trackhouse Racing is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the upcoming NASCAR Silly Season due to a convergence of contract timing and the rise of emerging talents in the Xfinity Series. NTC Feed on X reported on the unique situation that Trackhouse Racing is in following their triumph with Ross Chastain at the Coca-Cola 600.

Daniel Suarez had signed a one-year extension in August last year. The short-term nature of the deal was intentional, which allowed both parties to reassess their choices based on performance. The contract reportedly includes performance-based incentives, which could result in longer commitments, but there has been no news on any extensions.

Connor Zilisch is under a multi-year development contract with Trackhouse Racing, giving the team exclusive rights to promote him to a full-time Cup race when they see fit. The 18-year-old is one of the most highly touted prospects in NASCAR, winning in his first Xfinity Series start and making his Cup debut for Trackhouse in 2025. His performances in the Xfinity Series can warrant a Cup promotion in 2026.

NTC Feed reported Trackhouse Racing's position in Silly Season on X. They wrote:

"Trackhouse holds the key domino in a quiet NASCAR Silly Season, with Daniel Suárez's expiring deal and rising star Connor Zilisch pushing for a Cup spot. Trackhouse may delay major decisions, while Kaulig confirms Allmendinger and 23XI pegs 2027 for Corey Heim’s full-time debut."

Trackhouse’s ability to manoeuvre around with Suarez's short-term team allows them to wait and see how both their current drivers and Zilisch perform in 2025. If Zilisch needs more time, then they can retain both senior drivers for another year.

Currently, 23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan, is reportedly targeting Corey Heim for 2027, meaning there is no urgency to the Cup Series promotion for the 22-year-old driver.

Trackhouse Racing announced 2025 partnership extension with hospitality franchisor for Suarez and Chastain

Earlier in March this year, Trackhouse Racing confirmed an extension of its partnership with Choice Privileges, the rewards program of Choice Hotels International, for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. The deal will see Choice Privileges become the primary sponsor for four races, including one with Ross Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet at Martinsville and three with Daniel Suarez’s No. 99 Chevrolet at Kansas, St. Louis, and Charlotte.

This marks an increase in their involvement after sponsoring Suarez in four races last year and reflects Trackhouse’s commitment to leveraging the hospitality brand’s growing member base for fan engagement.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Choice Privileges and to tap into its fast-growing member base. We look forward to welcoming Choice Privileges members to the tracks for what will no doubt be an exciting NASCAR Cup season,” Trackhouse owner Justin Marksasaid.

In addition to the Choice Privileges deal, Trackhouse Racing renewed a three-year partnership with Kubota Tractor Corporation, which will sponsor the team’s cars in seven races during the 2025 season.

