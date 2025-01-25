Why was Tyler Reddick’s 23XI paint scheme partially covered by duct tape? All you need to know

In an eye-catching move that has captured the attention of NASCAR fans and analysts, Tyler Reddick's paint scheme for the upcoming 2025 season has become a focal point of intrigue and speculation. Unveiled by 23XI Racing, the design prominently featured black tape obscuring the Jordan Brand logos alongside the phrase, "Unbannable."

This bold statement could allude to Michael Jordan's notorious run-ins with the NBA regarding his iconic Air Jordans, and also coincides with ongoing legal disputes between 23XI Racing and NASCAR. The swift deletion of the paint scheme's social media announcement has only intensified curiosity.

The original post:

Tyler Reddick's paint scheme release - Screenshot via Instagram - @23xiracing

The team replaced the original post by removing the "unbannable" phrase on Instagram.

"Just like this graphic, the 45 is back again. @tylerreddick takes on the Clash in the No. 45 Jordan Brand Toyota Camry XSE."

The background

Tyler Reddick’s paint scheme for the 2025 NASCAR season, which is set to debut at the Cook Out Clash on February 2nd at Bowman Gray Stadium, featured a unique design that included a black tape covering the Jordan Brand logos alongside the phrase “Unbannable”.

This design was in reference to a significant moment in the 23XI co owner, Michael Jordan’s history when NBA had attempted to ban his iconic Air Jordan’s during the 1984-85 season because it was against the league's uniform rules and was in clear violation. Nike used this as an opportunity to market its new shoes where it quite famously paid for the fines that NBA levereged upon Jordan ($5,000) every time he wore the shoes in a game.

NBA: Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks - Source: Imagn

Nike had the slogan:

“On October 15, Nike created a revolutionary new basketball shoe. On October 18, the NBA threw them out of the game. Fortunately, the NBA can’t keep you from wearing them. Air Jordans. From Nike.”

The sneakers started to be called ‘unbannable’, exactly what the social media post referred.

The shoes are being sold today under the current description:

“In 1985, the Air Jordan I left a permanent impression on the league. Over three decades later, the icon now returns alongside the modern Anti-Gravity Machines known as the Air Jordan XXXI. Upon its return, the icon stays true to its roots, constructed with premium leather in timeless black and red tones.”

The speculation

The paint scheme's posting on social media was short-lived, as it was quickly deleted, fueling speculation about its implications. It can be interpreted that the design was a clever marketing strategy linked to the upcoming re-release of the "banned" Air Jordan 1s.

If it's not a marketing ploy, it could be suggested that it reflects deeper tensions between 23XI Racing and NASCAR. It could be related to the ongoing legal issues between the two bodies, as the timing of the paint scheme's release coincides with a lawsuit that involved antitrust claims against NASCAR. The phrase, "Unbannable" could be interpreted as a nod to both Jordan's history and 23XI's recent legal victories.

The quick deletion of the post has been puzzling, with various theories circulating about whether it was a premature announcement or if there were indeed legal implications involved.

