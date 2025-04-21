“You just have to swallow it”: When Dale Earnhardt Jr. candidly spoke on experiencing NASCAR post retirement

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. retired from full-time Cup Series competition in 2017 and began his broadcast career with NBC Sports the following year. The 15-time Cup Series Most Popular Driver brought the enthusiasm and excitement of a race fan to the booth.

Dale Jr. joined forces with his former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Steve Letarte, play-by-play announcer Rick Allen, and former Cup driver Jeff Burton. They formed a formidable quartet, with Dale Jr. making an impression on his debut by yelling “slide job!” during Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson’s intense battle for the win at Chicagoland.

Early in his tenure as an NBC analyst, Dale Earnhardt Jr. spoke with the NY Times about his experiences in the booth. He said that after retiring, his main focus was on honing his broadcast skills. Junior also touched on the challenges of working with his 'teammates,' admitting they often had plenty to say, but had to swallow their words.

"Between me and my teammates. We all have a lot more to say than we have time to say it. You might have an opinion on something, and you just have to swallow it." Dale Jr. said in August 2018, one month into his stint.

NBC booth members (Source: Getty)

Sam Flood, executive producer at NBC, said that NASCAR's most popular figure brought with him the joy of racing while continuing to hone his craft in the booth. Letarte agreed, stating that Dale Jr.'s work ethic was evident from the start.

"That’s the biggest asset he brings right now, is the joy of racing," Flood said. Letarte added. "He is a race fan, and that fan perspective is exciting to listen to. His work ethic shows up, but it’s not brain surgery. It’s just television."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also touched upon life after retirement, stating that working in the booth was important to him, as it allowed him to stay involved in the sport.

"This is really important to me. I don’t know what else I’d do if I didn’t have the opportunity to be at the racetrack. I don’t know what I’d do with myself. Just to stop going — I don’t think I’d like that very much." he said.

The 50-year-old parted ways with NBC after his contract expired following the 2023 season, taking a hiatus in 2024 to focus on his Dirty Mo Media podcasts and Late Model racing.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. returns to the booth with Amazon and TNT Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will soon return to the broadcast booth with a 10-race schedule on Amazon Prime Video and TNT Sports. He’ll be joined by play-by-play announcer Adam Alexander and reunited with Steve Letarte, who will continue his duties with NBC.

Prime Video will broadcast five races, beginning with the Coca-Cola 600 crown jewel race on May 25. After NASCAR's visit to Pocono Raceway, TNT Sports will take over at Atlanta Motor Speedway on June 28, concluding with the Brickyard 400 crown jewel race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Prime Video also announced a four-part docuseries covering the life of 7x Cup champion Dale Earnhardt Sr. Set to premiere on Memorial Day weekend, coinciding with the Coke 600, the series will cover the NASCAR legend's life in depth, featuring never-before-seen footage.

The 15x Cup Series Most Popular Driver will return to the booth next month, kicking off Prime Video's NASCAR debut.

