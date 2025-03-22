“You might want to delete your tweets”: NASCAR insider sends a cold message to critics amid disbelief over Kyle Larson’s Homestead-Miami moment

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson proved his mettle in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at the Homestead-Miami Raceway on Friday, March 21. Despite a major setback during the race, Larson performed exceptionally well. Reflecting on this, NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck called out the critics of Larson on X.

In the final stage of the Baptist Health 200, on lap 91 with just 45 laps remaining, Larson's chances of winning the race took a big hit when he tried to overtake Layne Riggs. He collided with Riggs's door, ultimately spinning out. Fortunately, Larson managed to avoid any major damage and only ended with a flat tire, but he lost his spot in the top drivers.

After getting his tire fixed, Larson rejoined the race from the back. While everyone else was focused on an intense battle for the lead between Corey Heim, Ross Chastain, and Layne Riggs, the former Cup Series champion clawed his way back to the top drivers on the grid.

In the final moments of the Baptist Health 200, Corey Heim controlled the race. However, with five laps remaining, he lost power in his truck. Seizing the opportunity, Riggs took the lead, but Larson tracked him down and regained the lead with just two laps remaining, making a phenomenal comeback.

"Pretty unbelievable from my seat. I wasn’t exactly sure if I could get back up there I didn’t have the restart I wanted. I took a little too long to start picking them off and just got to ripping the wall on both ends," Kyle Larson told Fox about his comeback (via frontstretch.com).

Reflecting on the unexpected comeback, NASCAR analyst Jeff Gluck shared a GIF with the caption:

"No way did that just happen lmao...some of you with the cold takes in the replies here might want to delete your tweets. 😂"

Layne Riggs finished the race in second place, followed by Corey Heim in third, securing 54 points. Larson's fellow Cup Series driver, Ross Chastain, finished sixth.

NASCAR legend predicts Kyle Larson would win the Homestead-Miami race

On the latest episode of Kevin Harvick's podcast, "Happy Hours," the NASCAR legend predicted Kyle Larson to win the Homestead-Miami race. Harvick said [58:12]:

“I think I'm going to go with the #5 (Kyle Larson). I knew it. And that's why I like to pick first, because I am the leader in the clubhouse. So that's how I get to pick first, right?

Harvick's co-hosts Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith also made their picks for the 267-lap race.

"I've taken Reddick. We talked about it, too, but I already had him down,” Vincie claimed.

Smith chimed in:

“I think that they've been fast. So far, they've been fast. This week, they let some laps. Give me Bubba Wallace.”

Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace both drive for 23XI Racing. Reddick won the race last fall, securing his spot in the Championship Four race for the first time.

