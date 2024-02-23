2024 NFL free agency predictions - DL edition: Chris Jones is a top priority

The 2024 NFL free agency period is set to begin on March 13 with the new league year. This is always one of the most important events of every offseason because it offers teams an opportunity to adjust their rosters. They may choose to address certain holes or target impact players that become free agents.

Any player on an expiring contract will be able to sign with any team that offers them a new deal as soon as the 2024 NFL free agency period begins. One of the key positions to keep an eye on this year is interior defensive lineman as some of the best NFL players in this position are scheduled to become free agents. Several are capable of providing a massive boost to any defensive unit.

NFL free agency: Top DL available this year

Chris Jones

Interior defensive linemen are mostly known for their abilities to clog up holes in the opposing rushing game and free up their own linebackers to make tackles. But the best players in this position are also able to generate pressure from the inside. Those who can do so bring massive value to their defense by blowing up plays before they develop.

One of the best players in the NFL at doing this is Chris Jones. In fact, he has been one of the most consistently dominant defensive tackles of this generation, maybe only second to Aaron Donald.

Jones is one of the names headlining the 2024 NFL free agency period, and not just for his position. If he hits the open market, many teams are likely to be pursuing him.

In addition to Chris Jones, several established veterans representing some of the best defensive linemen in the league could also be available during the 2024 NFL free agency period. Leonard Williams and Christian Wilkins are among the notable names, but the list is deep this year.

Here are the top 10 defensive linemen pending free agency in 2024:

Chris Jones Justin Madubuike Leonard Williams Christian Wilkins Sheldon Rankins DJ Reader Fletcher Cox Calais Campbell Teair Tart Javon Kinlaw

NFL free agency predictions 2024

Leonard Williams

Here are some predictions for where the top defensive linemen could land during the 2024 NFL offseason:

Chris Jones - Kansas City Chiefs Justin Madubuike - Baltimore Ravens Leonard Williams - Miami Dolphins Christian Wilkins - Indianapolis Colts Sheldon Rankins - Houston Texans DJ Reader - Dallas Cowboys Fletcher Cox - Philadelphia Eagles Calais Campbell - Detroit Lions Teair Tart - New York Jets Javon Kinlaw - Pittsburgh Steelers