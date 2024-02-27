2024 NFL free agency predictions - LB edition: Bobby Wagner is available again

The 2024 NFL free agency period will begin with the new league year on March 13. This is always one of the most important events of every offseason as it allows teams to address issues with their rosters. It also allows teams to add impact players as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Any player who doesn't have a contract with their current team on this date will officially become a free agent. This means they are free to sign with any team that offers them a deal as their contract with their previous team has expired.

Linebackers offer a strong mix of established veterans and emerging stars in a deep list of players pending free agency. Here's where they stand during the 2024 NFL offseason.

NFL free agency: Top LB available this year

Bobby Wagner

LBs provide run support as they are often the tackling leaders for their NFL teams. They are versatile and contribute in other areas such as in pass coverage and blitzing.

Many middle LBs serve as key pieces to their defense apart from making tackles all over the field. Many serve as defensive play-callers and are responsible for calling audibles at the line scrimmage.

The 2024 NFL free agency period features a deep class of LBs who played important roles for their teams last season. Bobby Wagner headlines the list as one of the best LBs of this generation. While he may not be as dominant, he was elected to another Pro Bowl last year, so he is still a capable contributor.

The options also feature some rising stars who have greatly increased their values in recent seasons. Among these are Patrick Queen and Frankie Luvu, who could create an impact for whatever team they play for.

Here are the top 10 LBs pending free agency in 2024:

Bobby Wagner Patrick Queen Lavonte David Frankie Luvu Devin White Jordyn Brooks Tyrel Dodson Josey Jewell Jordan Hicks Drue Tranquill

NFL free agency predictions 2024

Patrick Queen

Here are some predictions for where the top defensive linemen could land during the 2024 NFL offseason:

Bobby Wagner - Dallas Cowboys Patrick Queen - Baltimore Ravens Lavonte David - Las Vegas Raiders Frankie Luvu - Denver Broncos Devin White - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jordyn Brooks - Seattle Seahawks Tyrel Dodson - Buffalo Bills Josey Jewell - Chicago Bears Jordan Hicks - Miami Dolphins Drue Tranquill - Kansas City Chiefs